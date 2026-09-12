2026 Ballon d'Or: Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe explains why he should beat Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal for coveted prize

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has backed himself to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal.

Mbappe was recently named among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or award after netting 42 goals in 44 competitive appearances last term.

The Frenchman struck 25 times in La Liga to win the Pichichi, while he racked up 15 goals in Europe to finish the season as the Champions League top scorer.

Mbappe then played a key role in France's World Cup campaign, netting 10 goals in eight games to win the Golden Boot for the second time.

The 27-year-old's goals were not enough to win silverware with Real Madrid and France, but he still believes he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career.

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"No one had a better season than me" - Mbappe

“I believe I can win it this year. It’s one of my goals, and a short term one at that, because there isn’t much time left," Mbappe told L'Equipe.

"Objectively, I can understand those who vote differently. There is no dictatorship of thought.

"But when you analyse the arguments and the competition, it wouldn’t be unfair. No one had a better season than me last season.

"I’ve always believed that the Ballon d’Or should reward a different kind of player. Of course, there is a team component and it’s important because soccer is a team sport.

"But it’s an individual award. And my idea of the Ballon d’Or comes from the Messi and Ronaldo era. They never give it to ordinary players, but to players who are different. And I think I did different things this year. That’s why I believe I can win it.

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Should Mbappe win 2026 Ballon d'Or?

While the Ballon d'Or is an individual prize, the success of a nominee's club and country usually comes into the thinking when votes are cast for the prestigious award.

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane is currently the favourite to collect the prize in a ceremony in London on October 26.

Kane amassed 61 goals in 51 competitive games last term, including 14 in 13 Champions League outings and 36 in 31 Bundesliga matches.

The England captain also netted six goals in seven World Cup games as the Three Lions beat France to third place, the country's best finish since lifting the trophy in 1966.

Kane also lifted the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal trophies, making it difficult to look past him when considering the most deserving winner.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is also in the mix after registering 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 competitive matches last term.

Yamal helped Barcelona retain their league title and the Spanish Supercup before featuring in Spain's triumphant World Cup campaign.

If Mbappe's sheer weight of goals gives him the edge over Yamal, it could prove to be the decisive factor in him missing out to Kane for the number one spot.