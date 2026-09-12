Newcastle lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI as Tino Livramento starts amid Amar Dedic injury concern

Matthias Jaissle's primary Newcastle United selection concern for Monday's Premier League trip to Leeds United comes on the right-hand side of the backline.

The Magpies lost Amar Dedic to a hamstring injury midway through their 1-0 EFL Cup win over Millwall in midweek, leading to Tino Livramento getting his first proper run-out of the season.

The England international made it through the second half at The Den unscathed, after making his first appearance of the season in the dying embers of last weekend's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Livramento had been plagued by a knee injury all summer - one that forced him to withdraw from the England World Cup squad - and it would be a surprise if he was deemed ready for a full 90.

Jaissle has affirmed that Dedic's problem does not appear serious, but if the summer signing is not risked from the off, Livramento could turn out for 45 or 60 minutes from the first whistle.

The former Chelsea starlet will join Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall in an otherwise settled defence, while Lewis Miley is expected to rejoin Nico Gonzalez in the double pivot.

Scorer of a sensational 102nd-minute winner in a 4-3 home victory for Newcastle against Leeds in January, Harvey Barnes has netted eight times in his last nine league appearances against the Whites, seven of which have come in the top flight.

Barnes, Yoane Wissa, Anthony Elanga and Joe Willock - scorer of the winner at Millwall in midweek - should form an identical attack from the stalemate with Bournemouth.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Willock, Barnes; Wissa

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up against Newcastle