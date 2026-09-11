Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates for Leeds clash: Amar Dedic, Joelinton, Dan Burn latest

Newcastle United will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a contest against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.

The Magpies are currently seventh in the Premier League table, picking up five points from their opening three matches of the season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Leeds, who also have five points from three games this season.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Burn remains on the sidelines with an ankle issue; a return in October is expected, but much will depend on how his recovery progresses in the next couple of weeks.

William Osula

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: October 12 (vs. Coventry City)

Osula will again miss out for Newcastle due to a foot injury; the attacker is around four weeks away from making his return, so he could feature against Coventry City on October 12.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Joelinton is currently sidelined due to a muscular problem, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the Brazilian will be able to make his return.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Leeds United)

Dedic was substituted at the interval of the team's 1-0 win over Millwall in the EFL Cup with a hamstring issue, and the defender is a major doubt for this contest.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Newcastle have no players suspended for Monday's match.