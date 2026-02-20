Barcelona vs. Levante: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 13:22 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 13:22

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against struggling Levante on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side lost 4-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final before suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Girona in Spain's top flight.

Barcelona have dropped to second spot in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid, who are in action against Osasuna on Saturday.

Levante, meanwhile, sit down in 19th spot in the division.

The visitors, who have had a tough campaign, will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Villarreal, and they have lost their last three games in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of the clash between Barcelona and Levante at Camp Nou.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 46

Levante wins: 6

Draws: 7

Barcelona wins: 33

Barcelona and Levante have locked horns on 46 occasions throughout history, and it is the Catalan giants that unsurprisingly lead the head-to-head record, posting 33 wins to Levante's six.

Meanwhile, the points have been shared on seven occasions.

The last contest between the two teams took place in August 2025, with Barcelona running out 3-2 winners in Valencia, coming from two goals behind to secure all three points.

Levante's last win over Barcelona was a 3-1 home success in November 2019, while they also overcame the Catalan giants at home in January 2019 and May 2018, so the promoted outfit have enjoyed recent success against Blaugrana.

Lionel Messi is comfortably the all-time highest goalscorer in this fixture, incredibly netting 24 times against Levante during his time with Barcelona, which is 18 more goals than any other player.

In La Liga, Barcelona and Levante have faced off on 33 occasions, with Barcelona winning 25 times, suffering just three defeats in the process.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 23, 2025: Levante 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 10, 2022: Levante 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 26, 2021: Barcelona 3-0 Levante (La Liga)

May 11, 2021: Levante 3-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 13, 2020: Barcelona 1-0 Levante (La Liga)

Feb 02, 2020: Barcelona 2-1 Levante (La Liga)

Nov 02, 2019: Levante 3-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 27, 2019: Barcelona 1-0 Levante (La Liga)

Jan 17, 2019: Barcelona 3-0 Levante (Copa del Rey)

Jan 10, 2019: Levante 2-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey)

Dec 16, 2018: Levante 0-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 13, 2018: Levante 5-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 07, 2018: Barcelona 3-0 Levante (La Liga)

Feb 07, 2016: Levante 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 20, 2015: Barcelona 4-1 Levante (La Liga)

Feb 15, 2015: Barcelona 5-0 Levante (La Liga)

Sep 21, 2014: Levante 0-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 29, 2014: Barcelona 5-1 Levante (Copa del Rey)

Jan 22, 2014: Levante 1-4 Barcelona (Copa del Rey)

Jan 19, 2014: Levante 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Aug 23, 2025: Levante 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 10, 2022: Levante 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 26, 2021: Barcelona 3-0 Levante (La Liga)

May 11, 2021: Levante 3-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 13, 2020: Barcelona 1-0 Levante (La Liga)

Feb 02, 2020: Barcelona 2-1 Levante (La Liga)

Nov 02, 2019: Levante 3-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 27, 2019: Barcelona 1-0 Levante (La Liga)

Dec 16, 2018: Levante 0-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 13, 2018: Levante 5-4 Barcelona (La Liga)