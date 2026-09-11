Sunderland vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Premier League champions Arsenal will continue their domestic campaign with a clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League table on nine points, while Sunderland are in 12th spot in the division on four points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sunderland vs. Arsenal kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Sunderland vs. Arsenal being played?

The Premier League game between Sunderland and Arsenal will take place at the former's home ground - the Stadium of Light.

The corresponding fixture during the 2025-26 Premier League campaign ended in a 2-2 draw, with that clash taking place in November 2025.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live from the Stadium of Light via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.20pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Sunderland and Arsenal?

Arsenal have made a strong start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, posting three straight wins over Coventry City, Aston Villa and Chelsea to collect nine points.

The Gunners are second in the division, behind leaders Manchester City on goals scored, and they will enter this game off the back of a 1-0 success over Napoli in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta's side have not been at their best early in the campaign but have managed to post four straight wins, so the signs are very positive.

Sunderland, on the other hand, have four points from their opening three games of the campaign, which has left them down in 12th spot.

The Black Cats were last in action in the EFL Cup on September 8, beating Hull City 1-0, so they will also enter this fixture off the back of a midweek match.

> Our full preview of Sunderland vs. Arsenal can be viewed here