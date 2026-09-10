Arsenal news: Declan Rice reveals Harry Kane Ballon d’Or preference after second nomination

Declan Rice has revealed who he wants to win this year's Ballon d'Or despite earning a place on the 30-man shortlist for the second successive year.

The Arsenal midfielder has been recognised again following another strong campaign at club and international level.

Rice helped the Gunners through a historic season while also playing a major role for England as they finished third at the 2026 World Cup.

However, despite being among the 30 Ballon d'Or nominees himself, the 27-year-old has made it clear that he would like to see one of his international teammates take home the award.

Speaking after Arsenal's 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli, Rice backed Harry Kane for the prize.

"Second year in a row nominated, I'm very proud," Rice said.

"You know who I want to win. I'd love to see Harry Kane win. I wish him all the best."

Rice backs Kane despite own Ballon d'Or nomination

Rice's comments underline the strength of England's representation among this year's contenders.

Kane is one of the leading English candidates after another prolific season for Bayern Munich, while Jude Bellingham is also included among the 30 nominees.

Rice himself strengthened his case through a campaign in which his influence at Arsenal continued to grow beyond his traditional defensive responsibilities.

The former West Ham United midfielder contributed five goals and nine assists for the Gunners, while also remaining a key figure in Mikel Arteta's midfield.

His role has developed significantly since his arrival in North London, with Rice now contributing more regularly in possession, in advanced areas and from set pieces.

That broader influence helped him secure a second successive Ballon d'Or nomination.

His performances for England also added weight to his season.

Rice was a central part of the Three Lions side that reached the World Cup semi-finals before ultimately finishing third in the tournament.

Despite his own credentials, though, there appears to be little doubt over where his personal preference lies.

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Why Kane has a strong Ballon d'Or case

Kane enters the race after another remarkable goalscoring campaign with Bayern.

The England captain scored 60 goals for the German giants across the season, reinforcing his position as one of the most prolific forwards in world football.

He also carried that form into the World Cup, scoring six times in seven appearances for England.

That combination of club output and international impact gives Kane one of the strongest Ballon d'Or cases among the English contenders.

For Rice, the support is also understandable on a personal level.

The pair have shared the England dressing room for several years, and Kane remains one of the national team's leading figures.

Rice's endorsement does not change his own status as one of the nominees, but it does add another layer to the debate around England's leading contenders.

With Rice, Kane and Bellingham all included on the shortlist, England are strongly represented among this year's finalists.

For Rice, however, the choice is already clear.

Despite being recognised among the world's best players for a second year in succession, the Arsenal midfielder would rather see Kane finish at the top of the voting.