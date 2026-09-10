Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

Two surprise pacesetters in the early part of the Championship season meet at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon, when West Bromwich Albion and Queen Park Rangers will battle for three points.

The Baggies grinded out a narrow success at the home of Derby County on Wednesday night, whilst the R's failed to convert their dominance at The Valley into a win over Charlton Athletic.

Match preview

After a full-blown relegation battle last season and their worst league finish since the turn of the 21st century, West Bromwich Albion have enjoyed a remarkable short-term rise under the tutelage of James Morrison.

The good vibes around the Black Country giants continued on Wednesday night, when the Baggies picked up only their second win at Derby since 1919 courtesy of a first-half Aune Heggebo finish at the near post.

Although the Norwegian marksman will take the plaudits for the effort, the assist from summer arrival Jimmy-Jay Morgan was exceptional, with the former Chelsea youngster providing six goal contributions in his opening six second-tier appearances.

Following back-to-back 1-0 wins over Watford and Derby, West Brom have moved up to the very summit of the Championship standings, now aiming to record three consecutive league victories for the first time since September 2024 under Carlos Corberan.

A hectic start to the 2026-27 campaign will slow down when the extended international break arrives in late September, with matches against QPR and fierce rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on the menu over the next 10 days.

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Following four consecutive bottom-half finishes in the Championship between 2023 and 2026, Queens Park Rangers are aiming much higher during Julien Stephan's second term in charge of the West Londoners.

Despite a raft of recent injuries, the R's have managed to conserve the majority of their early-season momentum and sit fourth in the Championship table, losing just one of their opening six contests.

There was considerable disappointment from Stephan's troops that they were unable to defeat Charlton earlier this week, with the Addicks failing to register a shot on Pierce Charles's goal in the 0-0 draw.

QPR's top-eight chances have been boosted by a number of eye-catching additions during the summer transfer window, with former Brighton & Hove Albion flyer Tariq Lamptey joining as a free agent.

Rather concerningly for those of a Hoops persuasion, QPR are winless across their past seven Championship visits (D2 L5) to West Brom, with the R's most recent success at The Hawthorns coming from a Premier League clash in April 2015, when Charlie Austin, Bobby Zamora and Joey Barton were amongst the goalscorers.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Team News

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Collecting a second yellow card just 34 minutes into his West Brom debut at Derby, defender Brayann Pereira is suspended for this weekend's Black Country battle.

The Baggies are suddenly in the midst of a right-back injury crisis after Noah Galves was forced off with a nasty-looking knee problem at Pride Park.

The most likely solution is Callum Styles shifting over to the right of the defensive four and Conor Townsend operating at left-back on Saturday.

QPR have been equally ravaged by injuries in recent times, with both Lamptey and Jimmy Dunne forced off at Charlton.

The pair are likely to join Richard Kone (muscle), Illas Chair (muscle) and Karamoko Dembele (knee) in the medical room this weekend.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Styles, Phillips, Campbell, Townsend; Whitwell, Nzingoula, Diakite, Price; Morgan, Heggebo

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Clarke-Salter, Edwards, Cirkin; Vale, Kamara, Madsen, Obikwu; Burrell, Lloyd

We say: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

After playing with 10 men for the majority of the win at Pride Park, West Brom will be relishing a match with the full complement of players at The Hawthorns.

A trip to The Valley provided frustration and further injury problems for QPR, who could be in line for their second Championship defeat of 2026-27 this weekend.

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