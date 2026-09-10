Will Liverpool's Alisson be banned after FA punishment?

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been fined for misconduct over his behaviour after the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds drew 2-2 against Forest in the Premier League at Anfield, where Victor Munoz restored parity for Liverpool in Andoni Iraola's first home game in charge.

The Spaniard earned his first win in the 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road before guiding his side to a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League opener.

Alisson vented his frustrations after the Forest game by kicking the fourth official's electronic substitution board on his way back to the dressing room, and the Football Association has slapped him with an £8,000 fine for misconduct.

According to The Standard, the Brazilian goalkeeper will not face a ban and will be available for his side's upcoming Premier League encounter with Fulham at Anfield on Saturday.

Alisson Becker: Key for Liverpool

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The 33-year-old goalkeeper joined the Reds in 2018 for £66.8m and has made over 335 appearances for the Merseyside giants.

While Iraola has Giorgi Mamardashvili and Freddie Woodman in his ranks, Alisson still remains the first-choice goalkeeper at the club.

In recent years, Alisson has struggled with his fitness and has been linked with a move away from the club in recent windows.

Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for Alisson, but the goalkeeper remains a vital part of Liverpool's side, having won two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

Should Liverpool sell Alisson Becker?

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Alisson has a contract at Anfield until 2027, and it will be interesting to see whether the club decide to extend his deal.

Goalkeepers usually have long careers, and given the kind of form the Brazilian is in, there is no doubt that he can continue playing at the highest level for many more years.

During the summer transfer window, the Reds captured promising teenage goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, signing the 18-year-old for £30m, including add-ons.

The youngster was immediately sent on loan to Genk, where he recently put in an impressive performance, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool consider him as a replacement for Alisson or for Mamardashvili, who has failed to make an impact.