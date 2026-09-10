Preview: Genoa vs. Frosinone - prediction, team news, lineups

Still winless in Serie A after three matchdays, Genoa welcome in-form Frosinone to Marassi on Saturday, aiming to snap their losing run in the competition.

The promoted visitors are placed seventh in the embryonic table, just outside the European places, and they will look to inflict further misery on the Grifone, who are one of three sides yet to claim a point in 2026-27.

Match preview

Daniele De Rossi's impact after taking charge of Genoa 10 months ago was palpable, but the former midfielder's future may be questioned if their disappointing start persists, as Fabio Grosso found out at Fiorentina this week.

Both clubs make up two of the three sides yet to secure a point after three rounds, a cadre of teams that includes Venezia, but the Rossoblu hope to snap their unwanted sequence this weekend.

Much of whatever they achieve is dependent on converting their chances and keeping them out — a basic foundation for any side, but one that the side from Liguria have struggled to build in the early stages of their new campaign.

Perhaps De Rossi's men must fashion better goalscoring chances to have a shot at winning games, with their three clear-cut opportunities only outdoing Atalanta's two after three rounds.

For context, promoted Frosinone have already fashioned seven, highlighting Genoa's attacking-third deficiencies ahead of their third match at Marassi.

Their prospects are not helped by failing to keep clean sheets in all three Serie A matches and four overall, even if the first in that sequence was a 4-1 Coppa Italia success against second-tier Ascoli.

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Frosinone will be aware of these deficiencies in both boxes as they look to claim a third consecutive top-flight win, with Massimiliano Alvini's men continuing to feel right at home in Serie A.

An opening-day defeat at home to Juventus was a false start against an admittedly top-flight heavyweight, but the Giallazzurri have since responded with wins over Fiorentina (3-0) and Venezia (3-2).

Antonio Raimondo has undeniably been pivotal to the Canaries' impressive return to the league, with the forward scoring four of the six strikes that the visiting side have managed this term.

While the sustainability of their run remains uncertain, Frosinone are riding the wave of their commendable start and now seek a positive result in a fixture they have recently thrived in, winning two and drawing once in three meetings with Genoa after going winless in the previous seven, losing five.

They may have won just eight games when they lost their top-flight status in 2023-24, but fans will hope to sustain this start and accrue as many points as possible right now before the inevitable dip, as they seek to retain their top-flight status in eight months.

Genoa Serie A form:

Genoa form (all competitions):

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L

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Frosinone Serie A form:

Frosinone form (all competitions):

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W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

While Genoa have a relatively healthy squad, Elias Havel (ankle) and Lorenzo Venturino (knee) are De Rossi's only absentees for this weekend's fourth round.

After scoring on his first start for the club since joining this summer, Milutin Osmajic is pushing to play from the off in consecutive matches as the Rossoblu hope to find attacking solutions.

Frosinone have no such worries, even if Raimondo remains the only Canaries player to score more than one goal after three matches.

However, Giorgi Kvernadze's game-deciding threat has already been evident this season, with the winger scoring three times and providing two assists across four appearances in all competitions this term, two of those goal contributions coming in Serie A.

Alvini's men have no reported injury issues to deal with ahead of the fourth matchday, giving the manager the full complement of his squad for Saturday.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Sabelli, Baldanzi, Sow, Ellertsson; Frendrup; Osmajic, Colombo

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Cittadini, Bracaglia; Masini, Calo; Fini, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo

We say: Genoa 1-2 Frosinone

Although Genoa will be desperate to offer an immediate response in front of their supporters, their glaring defensive vulnerabilities and zero-point start suggest a difficult afternoon awaits.

With Raimondo currently outscoring all but Roma's Donyell Malen in Serie A and Kvernadze offering a secondary threat, the promoted visitors seem to have more than enough final-third quality to claim all three points at Marassi.

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