Estevao contract update: Chelsea make 'decision' on winger's future

Chelsea are reportedly ready to hand Estevao Willian a new contract amid fears that the Brazilian could move away from the club.

The 19-year-old joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for a fee of £51m in 2025 and has made 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

Estevao's game time has been limited so far this season following the arrival of Morgan Rogers for a fee of £117m.

With Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro also first names on the team sheet, Estevao has found it difficult to get into the first team under Xabi Alonso.

So far, the young Brazilian has managed 96 minutes this season, with 80 of those coming against League One side Luton Town in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea set to offer new contract to Estevao?

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There are even suggestions that if Estevao continues to struggle for regular game time, he could look to leave the club in the January window.

While Estevao feels more comfortable playing centrally in the attacking third, he could be forced to play on the flanks in order to get more game time.

However, in that case, the winger is likely to face competition from Pedro Neto and, as a result, has played just 16 minutes in the Premier League so far this season.

According to journalist Dean Jones of FlashScore, Chelsea are willing to hand Estevao a new contract this season and do not expect him to push for an early exit.

Estevao: Key part of Xabi Alonso's plans

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Chelsea returned to winning ways after losing 2-1 against Arsenal in the London derby by beating Leeds United 6-3 at Stamford Bridge.

Estevao is still a teenager, and Chelsea reportedly see him as a key part of their long-term plans.

In such a scenario, patience is needed from all concerned parties, and Chelsea also need to make sure the winger does not suffer from a lack of game time.

The key factor is that Estevao has Alonso's backing, and the new Chelsea boss rates him highly, so it should not come as a big surprise if he is offered a new deal.