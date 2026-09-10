Chelsea transfer news: Blues plans for 25y/o midfielder 'revealed' after failed summer move

Chelsea are reportedly set to revisit their interest in AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone during the January transfer window.

Towards the closing stages of the summer window, the Blues actively looked to sign a new midfielder after Manchester City agreed a £125m deal for Enzo Fernandez.

With time running out, Chelsea were reportedly working on two separate deals, one of which was Kone, who was apparently willing to join the Blues.

In the end, the Blues focused on signing Lamine Camara from Monaco and had a £47m deal agreed on deadline day.

However, the move collapsed in the final hours, leaving Chelsea missing out on both Camara and Kone on deadline day.

Chelsea could revisit interest in Manu Kone?

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

There were suggestions that Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini played a big role in Chelsea's failed pursuit of Kone, but that was not the case.

Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico recently suggested that they did not receive any bid from Chelsea for Kone and that the 25-year-old midfielder was never close to joining the Blues.

According to Simon Phillips, via CaughtOffside, Chelsea are likely to revisit their interest in Kone in January.

The journalist claims that Roma were more than open to discussing Kone's sale, but in the end, the two clubs could not find an agreement.

Jamie Gittens transfer key behind signing Manu Kone?

© Iconsport / Phd Press / TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

It has been suggested that Roma wanted Jamie Gittens as part of the deal for Kone, but it would have meant that both clubs needed to iron out a lot of details, which was not possible on deadline day.

Gittens reportedly asked Chelsea to let him leave on a permanent deal, but Roma only wanted him on loan.

During the January window, if the clubs work on the deals separately beforehand, there is a high possibility that Kone could move to Chelsea and Gittens could be allowed to join Roma.