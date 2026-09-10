Preview: Lorient vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to record back-to-back wins at the top table of French football, Lorient welcome Toulouse to Stade du Moustoir for an all-important and attractive Ligue 1 clash on Saturday afternoon.

Les Merlus picked up a much-needed 1-0 victory at the base of Champions League-competing Lens last time out, whilst Les Violets lost on home soil at the hands of title-chasing Lille.

Match preview

After a respectable 10th-placed finish on their return to the top league of French football last season, Lorient are aiming higher this time around, with Saturday's hosts eyeing up a top-six spot and subsequent European qualification.

With that said, it was mightily important that Les Merlus enjoyed their maiden success of 2026-27 last Saturday afternoon, when youngster Mamadou Kone scored only his second-ever senior goal to win the match for his team at Lens.

Following a modest collection of four points from their opening three top-flight clashes of the term, Alexandre Dujeux's men are sitting in eighth spot in the Ligue 1 standings, five points behind early pacesetters Monaco.

Les Merlus are awaiting their first victory at Stade de Moustoir this season, with this weekend's hosts losing each of their past three Ligue 1 matches at the venue dating back to April 26.

Netting just twice across their first three matches, only Nice (1) have scored fewer goals than Lorient so far, with Dujeux's troops feeling the effects of losing last term's leading marksmen Bamba Dieng and Pablo Pagis during the summer trading point.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Following four consecutive seasons of mid-table finishes in Ligue 1 after lifting the second-tier title in 2022, Toulouse are striving for more in 2026-27, but their campaign has started poorly by their own high standards.

Les Violets have now suffered back-to-back defeats on home soil after last weekend's loss at Stadium Toulouse, where big-money summer signing Ayase Ueda netted his maiden goal on competitive debut for Lille.

The same as Saturday's hosts, Toulouse have scored just twice in three matches to date but sit in a lower position in the Ligue 1 rankings, currently occupying 17th spot with only one point to their name.

There is a feeling that Jens Berthel Askou's side did not fully complete their to-do list during the summer transfer window as Mark McKenzie failed to sort out his departure, although influential midfielder Cristian Casseres recently signed a contract extension.

A cause for considerable optimism ahead of Saturday's clash, Toulouse are unbeaten across their past nine Ligue 1 meetings (W4 D5) with Lorient, who last enjoyed top-flight success over Les Violets in December 2015.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Lorient remain without the services of midfielder Bandiougou Fadiga, who suffered a hamstring injury near the end of the summer.

Reducing Les Merlus' options at the top end of the pitch, Mohamed Bamba is recovering from reported physical discomfort.

After keeping a clean sheet at Lens, Lorient should stick with a back three of Nathaniel Adjei, Montassar Talbi and Dembo Sylla.

Toulouse are sweating over the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, who picked up a thigh issue during the defeat to Lille last time out.

Les Violets also have a hamstrung player in their ranks, with midfielder Abu Francis a doubt for Saturday's contest.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Sylla, Talbi, Adjei; Katseris, Mbamba, Cadiou, Kouassi; Bernardeau, Makengo, Kone

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Niflore; Diallo, McKenzie, Nicolaisen, Tape; Casseres, Vossah, Hidalgo, Jorgensen, Azizi; Tengstedt

We say: Lorient 1-0 Toulouse

Possessing home advantage, Lorient will be confident of recording a victory over winless Toulouse this weekend.

Les Violets were damaged further during the defeat by Lille and could struggle without their first-choice goalkeeper.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.