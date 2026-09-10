Raphinha backed to become Barcelona's greatest-ever Brazilian ahead of Neymar, Ronaldinho

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has been backed to become the greatest Brazilian player in the club's history, potentially surpassing the likes of Neymar, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Ronaldo.

The extraordinary claim has been made by Spanish radio presenter Raúl Varela, who believes that the 29-year-old's growing importance under Hansi Flick has put him within reach of joining – and perhaps eventually leading – an illustrious group of Brazilian stars to have represented the Catalan giants.

Raphinha's case has been strengthened by a remarkable start to the 2026-27 campaign.

The winger scored in each of Barcelona's opening four La Liga matches, registering six goals during that run, before netting twice in Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord.

His latest European double continued an impressive transformation from a player whose long-term status at Camp Nou was once far less certain into one of Flick's most dependable attacking figures.

Varela argued on Spanish radio programme La Tribu that Raphinha is now "on the verge of becoming the best Brazilian" to have played for Barcelona.

Why is Raphinha being compared with Neymar and Ronaldinho?

Any claim placing Raphinha at the top of Barcelona's Brazilian hierarchy inevitably comes with formidable competition.

Ronaldinho won the Ballon d'Or while at Camp Nou and became the central figure in Barcelona's revival during the first half of the 2000s, while Rivaldo was another Ballon d'Or winner who produced some of the defining individual performances of his era.

Ronaldo spent only one season at Barcelona but scored 47 goals in 49 appearances during an extraordinary 1996-97 campaign.

Neymar, meanwhile, formed one third of the celebrated attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, helping Barcelona win the treble in 2014-15, while Dani Alves became one of the most decorated and influential right-backs in the club's history.

Varela acknowledged that several of those players possessed greater individual flair and enjoyed significantly more global attention than Raphinha.

However, his argument centres less on reputation and more on the current Barcelona captain's overall contribution.

Raphinha's pressing, versatility, goalscoring and ability to operate across different attacking positions have made him almost impossible for Flick to leave out when available. Barcelona president Joan Laporta underlined that status during the summer, describing the Brazilian as "crucial" to the La Liga champions.

That standing is markedly different from the early stages of his Barcelona career following his move from Leeds United in 2022.

Instead of arriving as an established global superstar in the mould of Neymar or Ronaldinho, Raphinha gradually established his importance, with his influence accelerating dramatically under Flick.

His 2024-25 campaign proved particularly significant, with the Brazil international producing 34 goals and 26 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

Could Raphinha really become Barcelona's greatest Brazilian?

The historical comparison remains a bold one, particularly given the individual awards and defining moments produced by Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Neymar.

Raphinha's career at Barcelona is also still ongoing, meaning any definitive assessment would be premature.

Nevertheless, his latest numbers help explain why such a debate has emerged.

After another productive campaign last season, the former Leeds attacker has immediately carried that form into the new season.

His six goals across Barcelona's opening four league fixtures made him only the sixth player in the club's history to score in each of the first four games of a Spanish top-flight season.

Two further goals against Feyenoord then ensured that his influence extended into Barcelona's opening Champions League fixture.

Varela also highlighted the contrast between Raphinha's relatively understated public profile and his standing inside the Barcelona squad, suggesting that he "deserves greater recognition outside" the club.

That may ultimately be the most significant aspect of the comparison.

Raphinha does not possess Ronaldinho's iconic status, Neymar's global celebrity or Ronaldo's mythology, but his importance to Flick's side has become increasingly difficult to overlook.

With the Brazilian now wearing the captain's armband, producing decisive numbers and remaining a guaranteed presence in Barcelona's strongest XI, the debate surrounding his place among the club's great Brazilian players is likely to become louder if his current trajectory continues.