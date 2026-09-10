Preview: Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

Freiburg will look to continue their perfect start to the Bundesliga season by beating visitors Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at Europa Park Stadion.

The second-placed hosts climbed to six points after winning 1-0 against Paderborn on September 5, whereas Gladbach come into the clash second last in 17th with zero points.

Match preview

Freiburg's clash with Paderborn was relatively uneventful, with Maximilian Eggestein's first-half winner the only big chance that either side produced.

The result means they are one of just four clubs with a perfect record heading into matchweek three, and the only team to have conceded fewer goals (one) is Mainz 05.

Julian Schuster's side have netted five goals in the Bundesliga, but in their five games this season in all competitions, they have scored at least three goals on four occasions.

The hosts won all five of those fixtures, including both of their two clashes at home this term, meaning they have now triumphed in six of their last seven outings at Europa Park Stadion while also avoiding defeat.

Freiburg only kept one clean sheet in that time, which will be a major concern to Schuster, though they did average three goals per game.

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis/Alamy Live News

Borussia Monchengladbach have started 2026-27 in worse fashion than they started 2025-26, with the club's zero points their worst return after two matchweeks in 11 seasons.

Die Fohlen lost 4-3 to Elversberg on September 5, surrendering 1-0 and 3-1 leads to their newly-promoted opponents, and it was the second time they have conceded at least three goals this term having been beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig on August 29.

There are already concerns about Eugen Polanski's position in the dugout despite only being appointed permanently in November 2025.

Since signing on as boss until 2028, the head coach has overseen eight victories, eight stalemates and 12 defeats, while his side have been beaten in eight of their 12 most recent away clashes in the Bundesliga, failing to win in that stretch at all.

Gladbach are winless in 10 meetings with Freiburg, a period in which they suffered five losses, including when their hosts won 2-1 in February.

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

W

W

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

L

L

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Federico Gambarini/dpa

Freiburg attacker Florent Muslija is the hosts' only confirmed absentee, with his knee injury set to keep him out until December at the earliest.

Expect to see striker Igor Matanovic supported by number 10 Yuito Suzuki, while the two are likely to be flanked by Jan-Niklas Beste and Derry Scherhant.

Eggestein is not a regular scorer, but late runs from midfield could cause problems in the final third, though he will need partner Yannick Engelhardt to be disciplined.

Gladbach's list of absentees is far more extensive, with defenders Jens Castrop (shoulder), Daiki Hashioka (knock) and Yukhym Konoplya (knee) among those currently sidelined.

Ko Itakura and Kevin Diks, may be trusted in the middle of a back four, while Mathieu Nguefack and Philipp Sander are the most probable pairing ahead in midfield.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Scally, Itakura, Diks, Ullrich; Nguefack, Sander; Honorat, Bolin, Mohya; Kleindienst

We say: Freiburg 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Freiburg's attacking displays have been exceptional, and few teams would be able to keep them out on current form.

Gladbach's start to the Bundesliga season has been poor, and given their disastrous record against their hosts, it would be surprising if they avoided defeat.

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