Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they welcome Elche to San Mames on Saturday evening.

The Basque outfit are currently 10th in the La Liga table, boasting six points from four matches, while Elche are down in 19th spot in the division on one point.

Match preview

Athletic had a disappointing start to the season, losing 3-1 at home to Sevilla before going down 2-0 to the reigning champions Barcelona at Camp Nou on August 27.

The Basque outfit have managed to win their last two matches, though, beating Celta Vigo 2-0 in their final game of last month, before a 3-0 success over Atletico Madrid last time out.

Nico Williams, Robert Navarro and Oihan Sancet were on the scoresheet in the outstanding win over Atletico, and Edin Terzic's side will now be bidding to secure a third straight victory.

Athletic, who finished 12th in Spain's top flight last season, have won 24 of their previous 54 matches against Elche, suffering 13 defeats in the process.

The Lions beat Elche 2-1 in the corresponding match last term, but the latter did actually record a 1-0 victory at San Mames during the 2022-23 campaign.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Elche have had a difficult start to the campaign, only managing to pick up one point from four matches, which has left them down in 19th spot in the division.

Martin Anselmi's side opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruna, before suffering a 5-0 home defeat to Barcelona in their second match of the season.

The Green-Striped Ones then suffered a 3-2 defeat to Racing de Santander, before going down 3-2 at home to 10-man Real Sociedad last time out, so it has been a tough period.

Elche finished 15th in Spain's top flight last season, one point above the relegation zone, and they are expected to again be in the battle towards the bottom this term.

Los Franjiverdes will take on Real Madrid and Espanyol in their next two games ahead of the international break.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Elche La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago

Athletic will again be without the services of Dani Vivian, Unai Egiluz and Peio Canales through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

It would be a surprise to see changes to the starting side for this match given the level of the performance in the three-goal success over Atletico last time out.

Nico Williams and Inaki Williams are both set to feature in the final third of the field, while Navarro and Sancet are also expected to start.

As for Elche, Adam Boayar and Yago Santiago will miss the match through injury.

Fer Nino is the team's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on two occasions, and the 25-year-old will feature in the final third of the field.

Ezequiel Ponce and Gonzalo Villar are also set to start for the visitors.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Alvarez, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Gerenabarrena; Navarro, Sancet, N Williams; I Williams

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Sangare, Chust, Bigas; Morente, Buonanotte, Morcillo, Villar, Valera; Ponce, Nino

We say: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Elche

Athletic have been impressive in their last two matches, and we are expecting the Basque outfit to secure another victory in Saturday's clash with Elche.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.