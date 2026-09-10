Preview: Notts County vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

Notts County will be looking to pick up a big win when they welcome Bradford City to Meadow Lane on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 12th in the League One table, while the visitors are fourth.

Match preview

Newly-promoted Notts County have made an unbeaten start to their first League One campaign since the 2014-15 season.

Martin Paterson's side have picked up one win, a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion, and drawn with Leicester City, Luton Town, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town.

Paterson was left with mixed feelings after his side's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield last weekend, stating there were "so many things I’m happy with" but also "things I think we can rapidly improve".

The Magpies will be looking to build on that against Bradford on Saturday and it is worth noting that Notts County are unbeaten in the last five meetings between the two clubs.

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Bradford are eyeing another promotion push, having made the playoffs last season before losing to eventual winners Bolton Wanderers in their semi-final clash.

The Bantams have strengthened with the additions of the likes of Jake Beesley, Adam Phillips, Callum Connolly, Macaulay Gillesphey, Reece Welch and Jon McCracken.

Graham Alexander's side have made a strong start to the new season, picking up three wins and two defeats to leave them fourth in the table.

In their most recent league game, Bradford beat Mansfield Town 1-0 thanks to a goal from Antoni Sarcevic as they bounced back from consecutive losses to Plymouth Argyle and Cambridge United.

Bradford followed up their win over Mansfield with a 3-1 victory against Leyton Orient in the League Cup and they will be looking to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash with Notts County.

Notts County League One form:

Notts County form (all competitions):

Bradford City League One form:

Bradford City form (all competitions):

Team News

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Notts County are set to make at least one change after James Gibbons picked up an injury against Huddersfield, with Matthew Baker likely to replace him.

Top scorer Ollie Cooper will be looking to continue his good form in attack, having bagged three goals in his last four league games.

Bradford are expected to continue with new signing Beesley up front after he made his first goal contribution against Mansfield last weekend, assisting Sarcevic's winner.

Phillips and Bobby Pointon are set to provide attacking support, with Josh Neufville and Ibou Touray likely to feature out wide.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Baker, Ness, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Evans, Finneran, Lipsiuc; Cooper, Kanu, Roberts

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Pennington, Baldwin, Pratt; Neufville, Connolly, Sarcevic, Touray; Phillips, Beesley, Pointon

We say: Notts County 1-2 Bradford City

Notts County are a well-drilled side and will provide a tough test for Bradford, but the Bantams should have enough quality to prevail.

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