Preview: Atalanta BC vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

Level on six points apiece from three games, Atalanta BC and Cagliari will clash in Bergamo on Saturday evening.

Both sides have started well in Serie A, though the hosts saw their perfect record dramatically ended last time out.

Match preview

Having won both their first two league fixtures against the general run of play, Atalanta almost repeated that feat last weekend, when they visited Roma at Stadio Olimpico.

After Ederson opened the scoring, Marco Carnesecchi made a series of saves, while the hosts hit the woodwork twice and seemed to be totally out of luck.

However, Roma - who finished with a tally of 35 shots - then conjured up two last-gasp goals to leave La Dea empty-handed.

It was a first loss for new boss Maurizio Sarri, who returned to the Olimpico following two spells as Lazio manager, but results have been quite positive so far.

As well as claiming six points in Serie A, his team safely negotiated the Conference League playoffs and will soon start their league-phase campaign at home to Pafos.

In fact, three of Atalanta's next four games will be played in Bergamo, offering a chance to refine the complex 'Sarri-ball' approach in front of their own fans.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Though their past head-to-head record is very negative, Cagliari did win the last clash between these clubs, which took place at the tail end of April.

Paul Mendy and Gianluca Scamacca bagged a brace for either side, before Gennaro Borrelli scored what turned out to be the winner, clinching three precious points for the Sardinians.

That victory helped Fabio Piscane's men stay afloat in Serie A by a fairly comfortable margin, and they have built on those foundations this term.

Following Monday's 1-0 home win over Lecce - decided by a first-half header from Daniel Maldini - Cagliari have won two of their first three league fixtures, equalling their best start to a top-flight campaign.

There have been some setbacks - losing to Inter Milan, then exiting the Coppa Italia to Hellas Verona - but the Rossoblu have still won five of their last seven games, dating back the end of last season.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

Cagliari Serie A form:

Cagliari form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Atalanta midfielder Gianluca Gaetano will miss out on meeting his former club, having been sent off after the final whistle in Rome, so Franck Kessie could make his second full debut.

The Ivory Coast captain started his European career with La Dea and recently returned on a free transfer, but Mario Pasalic is another candidate to fill in.

Isak Hien and Kamaldeen Sulemana are still sidelined by injury for the hosts, who have rotated their lone striker role between Nikola Krstovic and Scamacca so far.

Meanwhile, Cagliari will head north without Mattia Felici, following the winger's serious knee injury on Monday evening.

Yael Trepy and long-term absentee Riyad Idrissi are also unavailable, while Yerry Mina continues to struggle with a calf problem.

With Kevin Carlos and M'Bala Nzola not ready to start, Mendy should feature up front, with support from Jacopo Fazzini and Maldini - the latter is currently on loan from Atalanta.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kossounou, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Ederson, Kessie, Samardzic; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Rowe

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Pedro, Deiola, Rodriguez, Obert; Adopo, Winks, Romano; Fazzini, Maldini; Mendy

We say: Atalanta BC 2-0 Cagliari

Atalanta can win their first three Serie A home games for only the third time, as they will respond strongly to a painful defeat in the capital.

Back on home turf, La Dea should reign supreme over a Cagliari side that has incrementally improved but is often less effective on their travels.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.