Preview: Ross County vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

Ross County will welcome Hibernian to the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday for a quarter-final clash in the Scottish League Cup.

The hosts defeated Dunfermline 2-1 to reach this stage, while the visitors progressed past Partick Thistle in their second-round tie.

Match preview

Ross County have endured a miserable fall down the Scottish football pyramid in recent years, suffering back-to-back relegations from the Premiership and Championship.

However, Stuart Kettlewell, who returned as manager for the second time in December 2025, oversaw a superb pre-season, and the Staggies have built on that momentum at the beginning of this term.

Ross County have won 10, drawn two - winning one on penalties - and lost just one of their opening 13 matches across all competitions, including progressing to the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

The Staggies' unbeaten run did come to a dramatic end against Aberdeen's Emerging Talent Squad last time out, losing 4-3 after Joseph Teasdale netted a 94th-minute winner - just a minute after Ross County's Luke McCarvel had made it 3-3.

Kettlewell will be eager for his side to quickly bounce back from that defeat on Saturday, and the manager will be hoping his side can capitalise on Hibernian's disappointing recent run of results.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hibernian have experienced a mixed start to the 2026-27 campaign, winning five, drawing two and losing five of their opening 12 matches across all competitions.

Hibs have endured a particularly challenging time in recent outings, losing three of their last four games, including their elimination from the Conference League qualifiers against Gent, as well as back-to-back league losses heading into this one.

David Gray's team have struggled at Ross County's home ground in their most recent visits, failing to win any of their last five away clashes with the Staggies, losing once during that time.

Ross County Scottish League Cup form:

W

W

D

W

W

Ross County form (all competitions):

Hibernian Scottish League Cup form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Brian Graham, Jamie Lindsay and Adam Emslie dropped to the bench for the clash against Aberdeen's Emerging Talent Squad last time out, and the trio should all come back into the starting team here.

Bradley Foster should also return between the posts, with Lewis Reid and Akil Wright playing in central defence.

Meanwhile, Jordan Obita is a doubt to feature due to injury, while Rocky Bushiri is out with an Achilles tendon injury.

Nathan Lowe scored his first goal of the league season in the defeat to St Johnstone last time out, and the striker should continue leading the line on Saturday.

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Foster; Smith, Wright, Reid, Strapp; Randall, Lindsay; Chin, McCarvel, Emslie; Graham

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Passlack, Kerr, Hanley, Mayor; Boyle, Mulligan, Devaney, Chaiwa, McGrath; Lowe

We say: Ross County 1-3 Hibernian

Ross County may have had a stronger start to the season than Hibernian, but Hibs are certainly the superior side on paper and will be expected to secure the win here.

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