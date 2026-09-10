Preview: Lazio vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

Defending their flawless league record this season, Lazio will welcome unbeaten AC Milan to Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Since being dumped out of the cup, the Biancocelesti have claimed a maximum nine points in Serie A - two more than Milan.

Match preview

Lazio continued their perfect start to the league season on Monday evening, fighting back from behind to defeat Udinese 2-1 thanks to goals from Davide Frattesi and Albert Gudmundsson.

After Frattesi struck his third goal in as many matches - and captain Mattia Zaccagni had hit the woodwork - debutant Gudmundsson completed the comeback by heading home in the 88th minute.

So, the Biancocelesti have won their first three Serie A matches for just the third time to date, and the first time since 2012.

New boss Gennaro Gattuso had found himself under immediate scrutiny last month, when Lazio exited the Coppa Italia to Mantova, but their response has certainly strengthened his hand.

Though the former Italy coach memorably played for and managed Milan - making 335 league appearances and standing in the dugout 62 times - his allegiance will be different this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, Lazio have won three of the last four meetings across all competitions, and recent results suggest they could extend that trend.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Milan actually lost to Lazio twice at the Olimpico last season - suffering 1-0 defeats in both league and cup - but this visit comes after a summer of change in the red-and-black half of Italy's second city.

Ruben Amorim has taken the reins from Max Allegri, and his side nearly matched Lazio's haul of nine points from their opening three fixtures, only to drop a couple in stoppage time last week.

Though Alphadjo Cisse's fine finish gave the Rossoneri a precious lead to protect against Juventus, their hosts snatched a deserved draw through Federico Gatti's powerful header.

That followed back-to-back wins at the start of Amorim's reign - versus Juve's city rivals Torino and newly-promoted Venezia - so they at least remain undefeated.

After their meltdown at the end of Allegri's second spell, Milan must go without Champions League football this season, and their Europa League campaign will kick off next week.

It begins with an enticing home game against Benfica; but first, a trip to Rome awaits.

Lazio Serie A form:

Lazio form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

AC Milan Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago

Lazio are concerned about the fitness of Andrea Pinamonti - who started for the first time in Udine - as their new striker was forced off with an ankle injury on Monday.

Gudmundsson recently arrived as a utility attacker, while Tijjani Noslin could also deputise if required.

The hosts are already missing defensive duo Patric and Adam Marusic, plus midfield pair Nicolo Rovella and Danilo Cataldi; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru may also miss out.

More positively, Gattuso has seen his defensive options bolstered by the signing of Diogo Leite on a free transfer.

Milan's lone absentee should be Mattia Gabbia, as ex-Lazio defender Mario Gila is expected to play through the pain of a persistent knee problem.

If Gila does grit his teeth, Amorim would stick with the same back three, but the Rossoneri's boss has rotated more regularly in forward areas.

Though new arrival Omari Hutchinson will aim to get his first taste of action, several other candidates are vying to support Goncalo Ramos up front.

After scoring away to Torino and Juventus, Cisse has built a strong case for inclusion, while Alexis Saelemaekers, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic all hope to start.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Mandas; Mussolini, Doekhi, Provstgaard, Tavares; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Cancellieri, Gudmundsson, Zaccagni

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Musah, Bartesaghi; Rabiot, Cisse; Ramos

We say: Lazio 1-1 AC Milan

Still finding their feet under fresh management, both teams have picked up more points than their performances merit so far.

It could be a cautious draw between the contrasting characters of Amorim and Gattuso - an acceptable result for either side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.