Preview: Casa Pia vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides at opposite ends of the early-season Primeira Liga table face off at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior on Saturday evening when leaders Porto travel to bottom side Casa Pia.

The Dragons remain perfect in their title defence having won each of their opening five league matches, while the Geese are yet to record a single victory from their own five outings, managing just one point in that stretch.

Match preview

Although Porto conceded their first goal of the campaign last Friday, strikes from Jan Bednarek and William Gomes saw the Dragons secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Moreirense and extend their flawless start to the Primeira Liga season.

Francesco Farioli's men have been equally impressive at the other end of the pitch, netting 11 times across those five league wins against Alverca, Rio Ave, Arouca, Academico de Viseu and Moreirense, having earlier beaten Torreense to lift the Portuguese Super Cup in the season's curtain raiser.

However, the Dragons were found wanting at both ends in midweek, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in their Champions League opener, conceding an Erling Haaland brace after the interval.

Back on the domestic front, Porto look to continue their quest to retain the Primeira Liga for the first time since achieving their three-peat between 2011 and 2013, having ended a three-year wait for the championship last term, finishing six points above second-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Farioli's side can be confident of extending their perfect record given they have won eight of their previous 10 league meetings (D1, L1) with Casa Pia, though there is reason for caution as the Dragons travel to the same ground where they suffered their first league defeat of last season.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Casa Pia's 2-1 victory over Porto in Rio Maior in February came at a time when the Geese were battling relegation before eventually securing survival through the playoffs after finishing 16th in the league standings, and they look set for another scrap at the bottom this term.

Head coach Filipe Coelho, who replaced Alvaro Pacheco in the summer, has endured a difficult start to life at the helm, with Os Gansos finding themselves on the wrong side of several metrics; the Lisbon side have conceded 11 goals this season, the joint-second-most in the division.

Also the only side yet to find the net in the current Portuguese top-flight campaign, Casa Pia can, however, take solace in the fact that they did collect their first point last time out after holding Vitoria de Guimaraes to a goalless draw at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

While that result should provide some degree of optimism heading into this weekend, the Geese have a poor record in Rio Maior to contend with, as no side currently in the division has picked up fewer home points than their 15 since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, a 7-0 thrashing by Benfica at the ground leaves a further layer of concern for the hosts, who face another stern test on their own turf against one of the traditional big three on Saturday.

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

Porto Primeira Liga form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Porto are expected to remain without midfielder Victor Froholdt, who was forced off against Moreirense, with the 20-year-old requiring sufficient time to recover from a concussion.

Meanwhile, Samu Aghehowa (ACL), Zaidu Sanusi (muscle), Oskar Pietuszewski (muscle) and Vasco Sousa (broken leg) will also remain on the sidelines.

On a positive note, Bednarek is expected to return to contention after sitting out Tuesday's clash with Man City due to a continental suspension, and the centre-back is likely to partner fellow Polish defender and former Arsenal man Jakub Kiwior at the heart of defence.

As for Casa Pia, head coach Coelho could retain the defensive quartet of Pedro Rosas, David Sousa, Kaly and Andre Geraldes that kept the side's first clean sheet of the season last weekend.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be changes in the attacking third, with Henrique Araujo pushing for a return to the number nine role, while Mohamed Salah is chasing a full debut after coming on as a substitute in his first appearance for the club last time out.

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Geraldes, Kaly, Sousa, Rosas; Clua, Ofori; Prieto, Rego, M. Salah; H. Araujo

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A. Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura; Rosario, Varela, Veiga; Gomes, Silva, Pepe

We say: Casa Pia 0-2 Porto

Aside from the considerable gap in pedigree, this encounter pits two sides in contrasting form, with the division's worst attack facing up against the best defence, and that disparity should prove decisive, with Porto favoured to collect a controlled victory on the road.

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