Preview: Auxerre vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

Both in search of their first victory of the Ligue 1 campaign, Auxerre and Nice meet at Stade Abbe Deschamps on Saturday evening for matchday four action.

Les Ajaistes remain the only side yet to collect a point in the division, leaving them rooted to the foot of the French top-flight standings, while Les Aiglons sit 15th on two points.

Match preview

After finishing 15th last term — just two points above the relegation playoff spot — and four places lower than on their immediate return to the top flight in 2024-25, Auxerre appear on course for another relegation scrap under Will Still.

The Belgian-born coach, who replaced the departed Christophe Pelissier in June, has endured a difficult start in Bourgogne-Franche-Comte, with AJA's poor early-season form fuelled by defensive frailties that have seen them concede a league-high 11 goals across their opening three fixtures.

Those flaws at the back were once again evident last weekend at Groupama Stadium, where Les Ajaistes suffered a 3-1 defeat to Lyon in a contest where Cameron Archer's 42nd-minute effort could not inspire a dramatic comeback, as the visitors let in a third after the break.

However, the result did mean AJA have found the net in each of their three Ligue 1 outings this term, having also been on the wrong end of a 5-2 opening-day reverse at Lens and a 3-1 setback against Angers; as a matter of fact, Auxerre have scored in eight straight league matches, a run stretching into the closing weeks of 2025-26.

While Les Ajaistes have already suffered a home loss in this campaign, just one defeat from their last six fixtures at the ground (W3, D2) provides some degree of optimism as the hosts chase their maiden point of the season.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Meanwhile, Nice secured survival through the playoff route after finishing 16th in the French top-flight standings last term, a disappointing outcome for a club that qualified for European competition in both of the previous two seasons

Les Aiglons have not looked convincing under new boss Olivier Pantaloni, who succeeded Claude Puel in the summer, with the side struggling in attack after mustering just one goal from their opening three games, the fewest in the division.

That sole strike came last weekend at the Allianz Riviera, as Elye Wahi's 44th-minute equaliser earned Pantaloni's men a point in their 1-1 draw with newly promoted Le Mans, meaning both of Nice's points this term have been collected on home soil.

A 3-0 loss at Paris FC on matchday two underlines Le Gym's struggles on the road, with the Cote d'Azur outfit winless in their last five away trips, while no French club has endured more top-flight defeats on their travels since the start of last season than Nice's 12 (W3, D3).

Further adding to the concern is the visitors' poor recent record at Stade Abbe Deschamps, having lost five of their last six visits to the ground (D1), including a 2-1 reverse when the two sides met on May 10.



Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / Sean Chandler Sports Press Photo

Auxerre are dealing with several injury concerns, with Bryan Okoh and Assane Diousse both still recovering from cruciate ligament problems, while Sekou Fofana (groin) and Marvin Senaya (thigh) are expected to sit this one out.

Francisco Sierralta has completed a season-long loan to Polish outfit Piast Gliwice, while new signing Axel Tuanzebe remains a doubt after missing last weekend's encounter and still working towards full match fitness.

On a more positive note, Archer enjoyed an impressive first outing for AJA, having found the net against Lyon, and is expected to lead the line once again.

Meanwhile, Nice will remain without Laurent Abergel, who continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear, while Morgan Sanson remains sidelined following surgery.

Moise Bombito remains sidelined after undergoing another operation on his leg, while Salis Abdul Samed and Hicham Boudaoui have yet to feature this term and remain doubtful for selection; Zoumana Diallo was left out of the squad against Le Mans and could miss out again.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Diop; Sy, Makosso, Legros, Akpa; Ahamada, Piedfort, Danois; Namaso, Archer, Lascary

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mandza, Ndayishimiye, Abdelmonem; Clauss, Coulibaly, Witsel, Nkounkou; Diop, N'Goumou; Wahi

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Nice

Auxerre are currently low on confidence, while Nice's away struggles are well documented, so with neither outfit looking particularly convincing heading into this encounter, making a draw the likeliest outcome here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.