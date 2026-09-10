Preview: Stockport County vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to Stockport County's Edgeley Park on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit third in the League One table, while the visitors are 18th.

Match preview

Stockport have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, picking up three wins and two defeats to leave them third in the table.

The Hatters reached the playoffs last season and are looking to make another promotion push, despite manager Dave Challinor departing after five years at the helm.

Former Stockport defender Jimmy McNulty replaced Challinor at the helm after his Rochdale side earned promotion to League Two.

Stockport will be full of confidence heading into Saturday's clash, having thumped Wigan Athletic 4-0 last weekend thanks to goals from Kyle Wootton, Harry Wood, Jack Diamond and Ryan Gover.

However, it is worth noting that Stockport have not picked up consecutive league victories so far this season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leicester, meanwhile, have struggled in their first season back in the third tier since the 2008-09 campaign.

Having suffered back-to-back relegations, Leicester currently sit just one point above the bottom four after picking up one win in their first five league games under Russell Martin.

That victory was a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last week, but they were unable to build on that and were thumped 4-0 by Oxford United at the weekend.

Martin admitted after the game that his side were "too soft and too naive" and he is under huge pressure heading into the clash with Stockport.

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Leicester City League One form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Stockport are likely to continue with the same team that beat Wigan, with Wootton leading the line after bagging three goals in five league games.

Diamond and Wood are set to start out wide, while Oliver Norwood and Lewis Bate will continue in central midfield.

Leicester are expected to make changes after their poor defeat to Oxford and midfielder Conor Chaplin could return from injury.

Admir Bistric could replace Emil Riis up front, while Harry Howell could also come into the side for Wes Burns.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O’Connell, Pye; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Joseph, Souttar, Thomas, McFarlane; Page; Howell, Chaplin, Braybrooke, Alves; Bistric

We say: Stockport County 2-1 Leicester City

Stockport will be full of confidence after their big win over Wigan and should have enough to beat a struggling Leicester.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.