Preview: Stockport County vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to start the new season with successive League One victories, Stockport County welcome Blackpool to Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Hatters opened the campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over fellow playoff hopefuls Plymouth Argyle, while Ian Evatt's Blackpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Wycombe Wanderers.

Match preview

After Dave Challinor's side suffered playoff heartbreak against Bolton Wanderers at Wembley last season, Stockport will be determined to put that 4-1 defeat behind them and make a positive start to the new campaign.

One of Stockport's first challenges was adapting to life without Challinor, who departed after almost five years at the helm, with Jimmy McNulty appointed as his successor following more than three years in charge of Rochdale.

After an unbeaten pre-season, which included victories over Championship opposition Bristol City and Preston North End, the Hatters suffered a penalty-shootout defeat to Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup before making an emphatic start to their league campaign against Plymouth Argyle.

Stockport, who finished just four points above the Pilgrims last season, travelled to Home Park expecting one of their toughest away assignments of the campaign, but goals from Jack Diamond, Kyle Wootton and Ryan Glover inspired an impressive 3-1 victory.

That result also underlined one of Stockport's biggest strengths from last season, with the Hatters proving very strong on their travels.

Only three teams collected more points away from home than Stockport during the 2025-26 campaign, with two of those sides eventually securing promotion to the Championship.

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As for visiting Blackpool, they enter the 2026-27 campaign determined to avoid another season spent battling at the wrong end of the League One table.

Although their eventual 13th-place finish suggested a comfortable mid-table campaign, the Seasiders spent much of last season looking over their shoulders and sat 21st with just nine matches remaining.

Evatt's side ultimately ended the season with four consecutive victories to climb to 13th and finish 11 points clear of the drop zone, but they will be wary of relying on another late-season run of form to keep them up.

Blackpool also lost key striker Ashley Fletcher over the summer, with the 15-goal forward joining Huddersfield Town and leaving a significant void in their attack.

Dion Charles has been brought in to fill that gap, moving in the opposite direction on loan from the Terriers, with Blackpool hoping he can rediscover the form that saw him score 30 League One goals across two seasons a few years ago at Bolton Wanderers.

The Seasiders began the new campaign with a comprehensive League Cup victory over Grimsby Town before rescuing a point against Wycombe Wanderers on the opening day of their League One campaign with a late equaliser.

Blackpool will be looking to improve their record against Saturday's opponents, having failed to win any of their four meetings with Stockport County to date.

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

Team News

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Having reported no fresh injuries following their opening League One fixture, McNulty could name an unchanged side after resting several first-team players for the midweek EFL Trophy thrashing over Everton Under-21s.

Malik Mothersille marked that match with a hat-trick and could be rewarded with a place in the squad this weekend after missing the trip to Plymouth.

Key attackers Diamond and Wootton are expected to retain their places in the starting XI, while captain Oliver Norwood should continue to anchor the midfield.

As for Blackpool, Evatt is likely to be forced into at least one change after Jordan Brown was forced off injured during the opening-day draw.

Albie Morgan replaced Brown after just 38 minutes and could now be handed a start, with the midfielder expected to miss Saturday's encounter.

Charles is yet to make his first start for the Seasiders, but Evatt could turn to the Northern Ireland international from the start, while Finley Munroe will also be pushing for a starting place after marking his Blackpool debut with a goal from the bench.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O'Connell, Pye; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Ashworth, Coulson; Morgan; Bowler, Honeyman, Anderson; Charles, Munroe

We say: Stockport County 2-0 Blackpool

Stockport finished last season 10 places and 17 points ahead of Blackpool, underlining the significant gap in quality between the two sides heading into the new campaign.

With the Hatters already showing their strength on the road on the opening weekend, we expect them to carry that momentum into their first league fixture at Edgeley Park and make it two wins from two.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.