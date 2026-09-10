Tottenham transfer news: Richarlison considering contract termination after Premier League squad omission

Richarlison is reportedly considering taking action to terminate his Tottenham Hotspur contract after being omitted from the club's Premier League squad and moved into the Under-21 setup.

The Brazil international remained in North London beyond the summer transfer deadline despite making it clear to head coach Roberto De Zerbi during pre-season that he would be open to leaving if a suitable opportunity emerged.

Everton and Trabzonspor subsequently showed interest, but neither avenue ultimately led to a transfer.

With Tottenham no longer planning to use the forward in their first team, Richarlison was left out of their Premier League registration and is now expected to remain with the Under-21s until the January transfer window.

According to Brazilian outlet ge, the 29-year-old could now seek the termination of his Tottenham contract in an attempt to become available for a move to Vasco da Gama.

How did Richarlison end up outside Tottenham's plans?

Richarlison's uncertain future has been developing since the beginning of pre-season.

The striker informed De Zerbi that his preference was to leave Tottenham, providing any potential move suited both himself and the club, while continuing to train normally in the meantime.

The situation subsequently became more public when De Zerbi said that Richarlison "sometimes wants to stay, sometimes wants to leave".

Richarlison later responded on social media, asking Tottenham to handle his situation with the same respect he believed he had shown the club.

"Just don't try to decide for me," the Brazilian wrote.

A potential return to Everton was discussed before the deadline, but Richarlison turned down the proposal that was presented to him.

Trabzonspor also emerged as an option, while a loan switch to Vasco could not be completed.

De Zerbi has stressed that the player's initial position was clear to him.

"Richarlison decided everything himself," the Tottenham boss said.

"He spoke to me at the beginning of pre-season and told me that his idea, his desire, was to leave. I can't say anything because I didn't decide anything.

"Richarlison's message from the beginning of pre-season was very clear and I accepted that.

"I know there was an offer before the end of the transfer window, from Everton, but he didn't accept that offer. For me, nothing changes."

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Could Richarlison now force a Tottenham exit?

The failure to secure a summer transfer has left Richarlison in a particularly difficult sporting position.

His omission from Tottenham's Premier League squad means he cannot feature in the competition during the current registration period, while his move into the Under-21 group further underlines his lack of a first-team role.

That represents a dramatic change for a player who remained important to Spurs last season.

Richarlison scored 11 goals and supplied four assists as Tottenham fought to preserve their Premier League status, having previously rejected opportunities to leave the club.

The next question is whether his situation can be resolved before January.

Ge reports that Richarlison is prepared to seek the termination of his contract through legal channels, which could potentially clear the way for him to join Vasco.

However, that outcome is not yet confirmed and there is no indication that an agreement has been reached between the player and Tottenham over ending his deal.

Unless the situation changes, Richarlison appears likely to spend the coming months outside De Zerbi's senior squad.

After a summer in which both the player and club appeared open to a separation, their failure to find an acceptable transfer has instead produced an increasingly complicated stand-off.