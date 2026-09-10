Preview: Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

Kilmarnock and Aberdeen will meet in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final at Rugby Park on Saturday.

The hosts defeated Ayr United 3-2 in the last round, while the visitors progressed past Dundee in the second round with a 3-0 win.

Match preview

Kilmarnock secured their Scottish Premiership survival with four consecutive wins at the end of the 2025-26 season, and they maintained that momentum during pre-season.

Killie's winning form extended into the beginning of the new campaign, with Neil McCann's side winning two and drawing one - winning on penalties - of their opening three Scottish League Cup group games.

Despite drawing - and losing on penalties - their final group game, Killie scraped through at the top of Group H, one point above second-placed Hamilton Academical.

Unfortunately for Kilmarnock, they have been able to build on those results in the following weeks, with Killie losing four and drawing one of their five league games, with their sole victory during that time coming against Ayr United in the league cup second round.

Killie did record their first point of the Scottish Premiership season last time out, drawing 0-0 with Aberdeen, and they will be hoping to build on that result when they face the Dons once again on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen are similarly heading into Saturday's fixture in search of a much-needed victory, with Stephen Robinson's side winless in their last three matches.

The Dons have actually won just one of their last five outings, with three defeats and one draw in the league, alongside a 3-0 win against Dundee in the league cup second round.

That marks a considerable downturn in form from the beginning of their campaign, in which Aberdeen won all of their opening five matches across all competitions.

Robinson will be hoping his side can replicate their impressive Scottish League Cup form when they take on Kilmarnock, and the manager will be able to draw from his experience of leading St Mirren to the trophy last season.

Aberdeen can also draw confidence from their recent record against Kilmarnock, winning four and drawing one of their last four encounters, although they were defeated 3-0 in their last visit to Rugby Park in January 2026.

Kilmarnock Scottish League Cup form:

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Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

Aberdeen Scottish League Cup form:

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Team News

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Kilmarnock are contending without the availability of defender Robbie Deas due to injury, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

Joe Hugill is Killie's top scorer in the league cup with two goals, and the striker is likely to lead the line alongside Djenairo Daniels.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are set to be without Brad Lyons, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kusini Yengi and Kristers Tobers due to ongoing injury problems.

Kevin Nisbet has a stunning record in the league cup this season, scoring a staggering eight goals in five matches, and the striker will be hoping to make the difference again on Saturday.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Brandon, McCarthy, Stanger, Schjonning-Larsen; Kiltie, Lowery, Tshibola, Ring; Daniels, Hugill

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Mayo, Happe, Guinness-Walker; Smith, Afeez, Armstrong, Yogane; Ntelo, Nisbet

We say: Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen

Both teams have failed to score in any of their last three matches, including the goalless draw between the two last weekend, leading us to expect a hard-fought encounter with little to separate the pair.

However, with Aberdeen's impressive recent record against Killie, as well as Nisbet's superb goalscoring form in this competition, we are backing the away side to secure a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.