Real Madrid lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: Predicted XI for Jose Mourinho's side in La Liga contest

Real Madrid will welcome Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga back into their squad for Saturday's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

The trio were suspended for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter Milan, which Real Madrid won 2-1, but all will be available for this weekend's contest.

Real Madrid will again be without the services of Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (thigh) and Ferland Mendy (hip) through injury, but Andriy Lunin should be back in the squad after missing the clash with Inter last time out through illness.

Aurelien Tchouameni made his recovery from a muscular injury off the bench against Inter, but the Frenchman is unlikely to start here.

Instead, Bernardo could come into the midfield alongside Federico Valverde.

Kylian Mbappe will lead the line, with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler also expected to operate in the forward areas.

Yan Diomande is likely to feature off the bench for the capital giants, while fit-again Endrick will also be hoping to be given the chance to make his mark.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe