Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'set their sights' on £25m LaLiga duo after scouting mission

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on two Sevilla players after sending scouts to watch the pair in action this season.

Lucien Agoume and Kike Salas have both emerged on the Gunners' radar as Mikel Arteta continues to monitor potential additions.

However, neither player appears to solve Arsenal's most pressing need after a busy summer of recruitment.

Arsenal scout Sevilla's Lucien Agoume and Kike Salas

© Imago

Arsenal and Fulham were among the clubs to scout Agoume and Salas during Sevilla's 1-1 draw with Espanyol, according to reports in Spain (via Sport Witness).

The pair are reportedly two names who have caught the attention of the visiting recruitment teams, with both completing the full 90 minutes.

Agoume, 24, is a defensive midfielder who joined Sevilla permanently after initially arriving on loan from Inter Milan. He has made 90 appearances for the club, including 36 last season, and is valued at around €15m (£13m) by Transfermarkt.

Salas, meanwhile, is a 23-year-old centre-back who came through Sevilla's academy and has made 102 first-team appearances. His contract runs until 2029, while he is valued at around €14m (£12m).

Neither Arsenal nor Fulham have made an approach for either player at this stage.

Neither would solve Mikel Arteta's biggest Arsenal problem

© Iconsport / PA Images

There is little doubt both players could add depth, but Arsenal have more pressing needs.

The Gunners have already strengthened at centre-back with Ezri Konsa and added Bruno Guimaraes to an already deep midfield, so another defensive midfielder or central defender feels unnecessary right now.

Instead, Arteta's biggest concern remains attacking depth, particularly on the left wing.

Arsenal explored several major options during the summer but ultimately missed out on the likes of Vinicius Junior, Julian Alvarez and Morgan Rogers.

Agoume and Salas could therefore be sensible long-term scouting targets, but neither should be a priority.

With Arsenal attempting to compete for the Premier League and Champions League, another attack-minded signing would make far more sense than adding further depth in positions that are already well covered.