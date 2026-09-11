Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Barnsley - prediction, team news, lineups

Sat level on seven points after five games of the 2026-27 League One season, Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley will do battle at Home Park on Saturday.

The hosts managed a second league win of the season last weekend, while their visitors suffered a heavy defeat after consecutive victories.

Match preview

Plymouth head into the weekend in search of back-to-back victories after a mixed start to their League One campaign.

The Pilgrims were one of the division's form teams in 2026, climbing to an eighth-placed finish after a poor start, and they set out to kick on in the new term and challenge for promotion back to the Championship, but their first two games produced a defeat to Stockport County and a draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Tom Cleverley's side have since won two of their last three matches, putting their first three points on the board in a 2-0 home triumph over Bradford City, only to lose by the same scoreline away at Leicester City.

A trip to Doncaster Rovers then followed last weekend, and the Pilgrims eventually managed a 3-2 victory, having led through Will Evans and been pegged back before Aribim Pepple and Caleb Watts had them 3-1 up heading into injury time.

Plymouth Argyle now return to home turf with the hopes of managing consecutive League One wins for the first time this season to kickstarted a sustained run of form in the early stages of the new term.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove, News Images

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the south coast aiming to bounce back from a defeat after an encouraging start to their campaign.

Barnsley came into 2026-27 under returning manager Daniel Stendel, who took back over in the summer after a pair of mid-table finishes for the South Yorkshire outfit.

They also made a slow start, losing to Bromley and drawing with Doncaster Rovers, but the Reds went on to build on an EFL Cup victory over Crewe Alexandra with a pair of league wins, firstly beating Leyton Orient away from home before Cameron McGeehan and Amani Richards scored in a 2-1 home triumph over Blackpool.

Stevenage then visited Oakwell last weekend, but Stendel's side failed to continue their streak, instead succumbing to a 5-1 beating despite leading through Cameron McGeehan, as Oliver Sanderson levelled before the break and Dam Kemp scored a second-half brace alongside goals from Terence Vancooten and Michael Mellon.

Left wounded by that result, but with positives to take from a pleasing start to their second spell under Stendel, Barnsley will bid to get back on track with a statement away win on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Barnsley League One form:

Barnsley form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / News Images, News Images LTD / Alamy

Plymouth Argyle will remain without midfielder Malachi Boateng through injury, while Michael Baidoo is also still sidelined.

Aribim Pepple and summer signing Will Evans will continue their partnership up front, having both scored last time out.

Caleb Watts also has a claim to come in from the outset after his goal off the bench and may take Oliver Irow's place, while Harvey White and Tyreeq Bakinson should continue their midfield partnership despite competition from Bradley Ibrahim.

Barnsley are still unable to call on midfielder Vimal Yoganathan and goalkeeper Cieran Slicker due to ongoing injuries.

In Slicker's absence, Rogan Ravehill will continue to deputise between the sticks, while Arley Kay, Connor O'Riordan, Sam Gale and Ziyad Larkeche should line up in a back four despite last week's 5-1 loss.

Luca Connell may return to the midfield to join Cameron McGeehan, who has managed three goals in five League One games since his return to the club over the summer, while Tyrese Noslin, Patrick Kelly, Reyes Cleary and Makenzie Kirk will all hope to keep their places at the top end of the pitch.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Mitchell, Pleguezuelo, Hartridge; Curtis, Bakinson, White, Watts; Evans, Pepple

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Ravenhill; Kay, Gale, O'Riordan, Larkeche; Connell, McGeehan; Noslin, Kelly, Cleary; Kirk

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Barnsley

Both teams possess plenty of quality and have cause for optimism, but on the back of a heavy home defeat we do not fancy Barnsley in a tough trip to a rejuvenated Pilgrims side on the south coast.

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