Preview: MK Dons vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams hovering above the drop zone will face off when Peterborough United travel to Stadium MK for Saturday's clash with MK Dons.

Posh head into the weekend in 20th spot in the League One table, while MK Dons sit one place higher in 19th position on goal difference.

Match preview

Newly-promoted MK Dons have started their first League One campaign since 2022-23 with a flurry of draws, with four of their last five games finishing all square (L1).

Paul Warne's side took a point from each of their opening three games against Oxford United, Huddersfield Town and Leicester City before Wigan Athletic condemned them to their first league defeat of the season.

They then briefly looked set to end their wait for a win when they fought back from two goals down to establish a 3-2 lead away to Wycombe Wanderers, thanks to three goals in eight minutes from Archie Collins, Callum Paterson and Curtis Nelson.

However, MK Dons were unable to hold on to their slender advantage, conceding in the 74th minute in the exciting 3-3 draw at Adams Park.

As a result, they head into the weekend as one of three teams yet to win in League One this season, along with Wycombe and Doncaster Rovers.

Their hopes of claiming all three points on Saturday may be tempered by the fact they have not beaten Peterborough in a league game since recording a 1-0 home win in December 2017.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Peterborough, meanwhile, started the season with three wins in their first four competitive games, although two of those victories took place in the EFL Cup, including an emphatic 5-1 away win over Watford in last month's second-round clash.

They were quickly brought down to earth by a heavy 4-0 loss away to Blackpool before they played out a stalemate in their home meeting with Stevenage.

Posh appeared to be on course to pick up another point in last Saturday's clash against Sheffield Wednesday after Ben Woods cancelled out a Josh Feeney.

However, the Owls had different ideas, netting a 79th-minute winner to condemn Luke Williams's charges to their first home defeat of the season.

The loss extended their winless run to three matches and leaves them with just three goals to their name across their opening five league games, representing a key area for improvement if they are to take maximum points away from Stadium MK.

The visitors have prevailed in four of their last five games against MK Dons, including a 3-2 success on their most recent trip to Stadium MK in October 2022.

MK Dons League One form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Peterborough United League One form:

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Kevin Hodgson, Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport, Alamy

MK Dons are expected to be without Kane Wilson and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, while Charlie Goode is at risk of missing a second straight game with a foot injury.

Nelson, Collins and Cohen Bramall are in a race to prove their fitness after picking up knocks in the 3-3 draw against Wycombe.

Dan Crowley and Paterson featured as half-time substitutes in the thrilling contest, putting them in contention to start in Saturday’s home clash.

MK Dons remain without forward Vernon Masara, while defender Carl Johnston will struggle to recover from a knee issue in time for the away trip.

Centre-back Tom O’Connor is another fitness concern after being forced off in last weekend's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Owura Edwards is understood to be in a strong position to return to the matchday after shaking off the issue that caused his early withdrawal in the draw with Stevenage earlier this month.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivary; Jones, Ekpiteta, Nelson, Bramall; Paterson, Crowley, Wintle, Gilbey, Collins; Nombe

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Okagbue, Feeney, Mills; Jones, Khela; Shofowoke, Woods, Williams; Leonard

We say: MK Dons 2-2 Peterborough United

Peterborough have tended to enjoy themselves in recent meetings with MK Dons, but they head into this fixture on the back of a three-game winless run, and with that in mind, we think they will have to settle for a share of the spoils against a team that has proven to be a tough side to beat despite the absence of a win.

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