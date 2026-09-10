Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

Blackburn Rovers will look to end a five-game winless run when they play host to Millwall in Saturday's Championship encounter.

Meanwhile, the Lions are aiming to bounce back from a narrow defeat to Newcastle United in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie.

Match preview

Blackburn made an encouraging start to the season, taking four points from tricky games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesbrough.

However, they have experienced a dismal run of four losses in five competitive matches (D1), beginning with 2-1 defeats to Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Cup and Championship respectively.

Blackburn then played out a goalless affair against newly-promoted Lincoln City, before falling to back-to-back defeats against Preston North End and Sheffield United.

Kristi Montgomery gave Blackburn an early lead in Tuesday's home clash against the Blades, but goals from Tom Cannon and Sydie Peck turned the game in Sheffield United's favour before the half-time interval, ensuring the contest ended with the same scoreline as August's EFL Cup tie.

Having mustered just five points from six games, Tony Mowbray's side head into the weekend in 18th spot in the Championship table, leaving them a point above the bottom three and four points adrift of the top eight.

Blackburn may view Millwall as the right opponent to half their poor run of form, considering they have won each of their last three head-to-head meetings, including a 2-0 success in last season's home encounter.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

After losing in the playoff semi-finals last term, Millwall are looking to launch a fresh bid to end their 36-year wait for top-flight football.

The Lions started on the front foot with consecutive wins without conceding before being abruptly stopped in their tracks by a 5-1 loss away to Southampton and a 3-0 defeat at home to Wrexham.

Millwall showed great character to get back on track with their own emphatic scoreline, with Lyndon Dykes netting a brace in a 4-0 victory against Bolton Wanderers.

The Lions then turned their attention to Wednesday's EFL Cup clash against Newcastle United, which appeared to be heading to penalties until Joe Willock struck in the 81st minute to condemn Millwall to a third-round exit.

Alex Neil's side is focusing back on their league campaign, with the Lions sitting in eighth place and four points adrift of league leaders West Bromwich Albion with a game in hand.

Adding three points to their tally on Saturday will be easier said than done for a club that has won just one of their last 12 meetings with Blackburn and has not emerged victorious at Ewood Park since March 2013.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

Millwall Championship form:

Millwall form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Nuno Pires Veloso

Blackburn remain without the services of Scott Wharton, Lewis Miller, Matty Litherland, Augustus Kargbo and Mathias Jorgensen.

Moussa Baradji could feature in a matchday squad for the first time this term after recovering from an injury he sustained in pre-season.

Mowbray is also hopeful that Andri Gujohnsen will be fit to start after sitting out the midweek defeat to Sheffield United with a quad issue.

The visitors, meanwhile, are unable to call upon midfielder Casper De Norre and forward Josh Coburn, who picked up injuries in the defeat to Wrexham at the start of the month.

The pair make up a lengthy injury list that also includes Lukas Jensen, Tristan Crama, Alfie Doughty, Mathis Servais, Luke Cundle, Massimo Luongo, and Mihailo Ivanovic.

Winger Mark Sykes could return to the matchday squad after missing the last two matches due to concussion protocol.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Alebiosu, Atcheson, McLoughlin, Ribeiro; Montgomery, Morsy; Morishita, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko, Metcalde; Esse, Arconte, Neghli; Dykes

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Millwall

Blackburn will be fearing a third consecutive defeat, but considering they have lost just one of their previous 12 games against Millwall, we think they may do enough to hold the Lions to a point on Saturday.

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