Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth - prediction, team news, lineups

Portsmouth will be targeting a second straight victory when they travel to the Valley for Saturday's Championship clash with Charlton Athletic.

Pompey will head into the weekend in 17th spot, while the Addicks are five points better off in fifth position in the Championship table.

Match preview

Charlton made an impressive start to their second straight Championship season, recording three consecutive victories against Derby County, West Ham United and Preston North End.

The Addicks have since experienced a loss of momentum, having taken just two points from their last three outings.

After playing out a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, Charlton went on to concede four first-half goals in a heavy 4-0 away defeat to Nathan Jones's former side Stoke City.

Jones's charges produced a stronger defensive display in Wednesday's goalless draw against Queens Park Rangers, leaving them in fifth spot and two points adrift of early pace setters West Brom.

While Charlton extended their unbeaten home record to three matches (W2, D1), Jones would have been frustrated that his team failed to register a single shot on target against the R's, something he will want to address ahead of Saturday's home clash against Portsmouth.

The Addicks are aiming to record their first victory over the south coast since running out 3-1 winners at Fratton Park in January 2023.

© Imago / Colorsport

In contrast to Charlton, Portsmouth have had a full week to prepare for Saturday's away trip following the move to push back their away meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers from its original date of September 9.

That has allowed Pompey plenty of time to reflect upon last Saturday's much-needed 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Cardiff City.

Conor Shaughnessy and Marezi both got on the scoresheet as Pompey bounced back from consecutive defeats to Bristol City and Derby County.

The result also ended their wait for a first home win of the season for the third time of asking, taking their tally to six points from their opening five games.

Portsmouth will be hopeful about their chances of taking a positive result from Saturday's away trip, having avoided defeat in each of their last four meetings with Charlton, including a league double in the 2025-26 campaign.

The second of last season's victories took place at The Valley in February when Terry Devlin scored a brace in a 3-1 win for John Mousinho's side.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

Portsmouth Championship form:

Portsmouth form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Charlton are expected to be without Will Mannion, Collins Sichenje, Nathaniel Chalobah, Billy Koumetio and Kayne Ramsay due to injury.

Josh Edwards and Charlie Kelman are close to returning to the first-team fold, although Saturday's fixture will likely come too soon for the pair.

Defender Danny McNamara is available for selection after serving a one-match ban following his dismissal in last weekend's defeat to Stoke.

As for Portsmouth, they remain without Conor Ogilvie, Mark Kosznovszky, Keshi Anderson, Franco Umeh and Thomas Waddingham.

Summer signing Luke Brooke-Smith is at risk of missing the rest of the season after sustaining a serious ankle injury in training.

Jayden Meghoma and Tyrese Shade could retain their spots in the side after impressing on their Pompey debuts last weekend.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; McNamara, Jones, Bindon, Bell; Coventry, Skipp; Alli, Grant, Campbell; Leaburn

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Devlin, Arthur, Shaughnessy, Meghoma; Pack, Shein; Kamara, Segecic, Shade; Marezi

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Portsmouth

Portsmouth will have a renewed sense of belief after their win over Cardiff, and considering they beat Charlton in home and away fixtures last term, we think they will make it three consecutive head-to-head victories with a narrow win.

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