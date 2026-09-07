Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers square off at The Valley on Wednesday evening having both lost their Championship unbeaten streaks on Saturday.

Despite that disappointment, these two teams still sit in sixth and third position in the Championship table respectively.

Match preview

With Charlton earning 10 points from their opening four matches, Nathan Jones was relishing taking his team to the home of former club Stoke City.

However, the Addicks were blown away by the Potters, who stormed into a 4-0 advantage after 41 minutes and kept that lead until the full-time whistle.

The result has the potential to stifle Charlton going forward, but Jones will be keen to put it down to a blip over a sign that his team could drop down the table.

They had previously defeated Derby County, West Ham United and Preston North End, as well as earned a 1-1 draw at the home of an improving West Bromwich Albion.

A return to The Valley may prove key, with Charlton having won their last three competitive encounters at the ground.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As far as QPR are concerned, their unbeaten record was brought to an end by a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Despite remaining competitive throughout, Julien Stephan and his squad will be frustrated to lose narrowly to one of the division's promotion favourites.

QPR have now only scored three times across four matches at Loftus Road in all competitions, something which may concern Stephan.

Nevertheless, the Hoops have posted 3-1 and 2-1 victories at the grounds of Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers in 2026-27.

Each of the last three games between these teams at The Valley have not featured more than two goals in a single match.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Danny McNamara - who was introduced as a substitute last time out - is missing for Charlton courtesy of a one-match ban for his red card at the bet365 Stadium.

Billy Koumetio and Collins Sichenje, in the long term, are also absent, while Nathaniel Chalobah remains a doubt.

Conor Coventry and Sonny Carey are both in line to feature in midfield, while Micah Mbick could start in attack.

Ilias Chair and Richard Kone are expected to miss this contest having been withdrawn during the first half against Middlesbrough.

Alfie Lloyd and Rumarn Burrell could replace the duo in attack, while Koki Saito may return on the flank.

Glem Kamara and Nicolas Madsen are in contention for midfield recalls, but Boy Kemper and Karamoko Dembele are still sidelined.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Mesik, Jones, Bindon, Bell; Skipp, Coventry; Grant, Carey, Campbell; Leaburn

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Mbengue, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Cirkin; Poku, Kamara, Madsen, Smyth; Lloyd, Burrell

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

There is an argument that QPR are the marginal favourites for this contest, with it unclear whether Charlton can respond to such a heavy defeat at the hands of Stoke. However, home advantage may prove significant in their efforts to secure at least a share of the spoils.

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