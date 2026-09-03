Preview: Stoke City vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

Stoke City play host to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon looking to build on their morale-boosting win over Norwich City.

At a time when the Potters sit down in 22nd place in the Championship table, the Addicks are in third having extended their unbeaten league streak to four games.

Match preview

After a dismal stint at Stoke earlier in his career, Nathan Jones will always relish returning to the Potteries in the opposition dugout.

However, the Welshman will be particularly looking forward to this contest with Charlton one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the Championship.

A 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday can be viewed as another step in the right direction, even if it did halt their 100% record.

Charlton had previously recorded narrow wins over Derby County, West Ham United and Preston North End respectively.

Jones's one concern will be the lack of goals, with the Addicks scoring just six times across their opening four matches.

© Imago / Sportimage

Meanwhile, Mark Robins continues to fight to keep his job at Stoke after last season's poor form was extended into this campaign.

That is despite Stoke finally ending their losing start in the Championship with a 1-0 triumph over Norwich City in midweek.

The result has at least brought some time for Robins, who will argue that Stoke remain just four points adrift of fourth position despite their discouraging opening to 2026-27.

Furthermore, the Staffordshire outfit have endured a brutal schedule, already facing leaders Swansea City at home and each of Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on away territory.

When a 1-1 draw was also posted with Hull City in the EFL Cup before defeat on penalties, Robins will feel that he deserves time to work with this new-look squad.

Stoke City Championship form:

Stoke City form (all competitions):

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Stoke boss Robins will be deliberating over whether to stick with the 3-4-3 formation that he started with against Norwich, or switch to the back four that he used in the second half.

New signing Luca Bombino and Sam Gallagher are both options to feature on the left flank and in the final third, while Robert Bozenik could get the nod over George Hirst.

Ben Pearson is on standby to replace Djibril Soumare after the latter picked up an issue during the closing stages versus Norwich.

Having the short turnaround may encourage Jones to rotate a couple of his Charlton players for this fixture.

Joe Rankin-Costello, Ivan Mesik and Timothy Ouma will all be considered for starting roles.

Sonny Carey may also return, while Nathaniel Chalobah will be assessed after missing the trip to West Brom.

The likes of Kayne Ramsay, Collins Sichenje and Billy Koumetio are all expected to remain sidelined through injury.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Johnson, Soumare, Galbraith, Bocat; Gallagher, Hirst, Bae

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; McNamara, Jones, Bindon, Bell; Coventry, Ouma; Alli, Carey, Campbell; Leaburn

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Charlton Athletic

With Stoke having momentum from Tuesday night, we are expecting a similar level of performance from Robins's side. However, Charlton are finding ways to keep their points tally ticking along, and we can see a hard-fought draw being played out at the bet365 Stadium.

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