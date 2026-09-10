Preview: Eyupspor vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking to make it three wins from three away matches this season, Caykur Rizespor journey to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium to face Eyupspor in round five of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Ozhan Pulat’s men head into the weekend off the back of a disappointing defeat against newly-promoted Corum, while Rizespor were narrowly beaten by Alanyaspor on home turf.

Match preview

After narrowly beating the drop last season, when they finished just one point above the dotted line, it has been a tough start to another league campaign for Eyupspor, who have managed just three points from their opening four Super Lig games.

Another toothless display saw the Istanbul outfit lose 3-0 against newly-promoted Corum last Sunday, with their lack of cutting edge at the attacking end of the pitch once again proving costly at the Corum Sehir Stadium.

Alexandros Kyziridis and Andrei Borza netted in a 21-minute spell to put the home side well on course for their first win of the campaign before Bosnian international Ermin Mahmic put the icing on the cake with an 88th-minute strike.

Eyupspor have now gone goalless in defeats against Besiktas, Gaziantep and Corum across their first four matches, with their only win so far coming on August 30, when they edged out Alanyaspor 2-1 courtesy of strikes from Ahmed Abdullahi and Zak Jules.

While Ozhan Pulat’s men will be looking to quickly bounce back this weekend, standing in their way is the challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in five of their most recent six meetings, picking up four wins and one draw since October 2022.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy

On the other hand, while Caykur Rizespor will be satisfied with what has been a solid start to the season, they have struggled for results at home, with the Black Sea Sparrowhawk falling to a 1-0 defeat against Alanyaspor last Monday.

With nothing to separate the two sides at the Caykur Didi Stadium, French defender Zakaria Ariss inadvertently turned the ball into his net in the 70th minute to gift Alanyaspor their second win of the campaign.

Despite losing their two home matches this season, Recep Ucar’s men head into the weekend with six points from their opening four games, having secured consecutive victories over Konyaspor and Gaziantep in their two games on the road so far.

Off the back of a historic 2025-26 campaign, where they finished 8th in the Super Lig standings to record their most successful top-flight season, Caykur Rizespor will aim to maintain their upward trajectory and turn their breakthrough campaign into a platform for further success.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Sekim Photo

Eyupspor will take to the pitch without the services of experienced midfielder Taskin Ilter, with the 32-year-old midfielder yet to feature this season after sustaining a muscle injury back in May.

New signing Abdelhamid Sabiri has missed the last two games since coming off injured against Gaziantep on August 23, and the Moroccan midfielder is a major doubt for this weekend’s matchup.

As for Caykur Rizespor, Uzbekistan defender Husniddin Aliqulov has been sidelined since January through a severe knee injury and the 27-year-old is out of contention for the trip to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

Despite the result against Alanyaspor last time out, Ucar could name a similar starting side this weekend, with Attila Mocsi and Modibo Sagnan forming the centre-back pairing, while Taylan Antalyali, Qazim Laci and Ibrahim Olawoyin should retain their roles at the heart of the park.

Ali Sowe was involved in 12 league goals last season, netting eight and setting up four more, and the Gambian striker should spearhead the visitors’ attack once again, teaming up with Ahmed Kutucu and Emrecan Bulut in the front three.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Moldovan; Ulvan, El Yamiq, Jules, Giordano; Matondo; Boutobba, Costa, Raux-Yao, Michalak; Abdullahi

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Mocsi, Sagnan, Ariss; Olawoyin, Laci, Antalyali; Kutucu, Bulut, Sowe

We say: Eyupspor 0-2 Caykur Rizespor

While Caykur Rizespor have struggled to impose themselves at home this season, they will draw encouragement from their away form, having picked up two wins from their two games on the road so far.

With Eyupspor yet to come alive in attack and losing three of their first four matches, the gulf in quality and depth could prove decisive this weekend, with Ucar’s side coming away with all three points.

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