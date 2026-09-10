Preview: Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

Still seeking their first Ligue 1 triumph of the new campaign, Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday for a date with Brest in the matchday four finale.

A narrow 2-1 win at Le Havre lifted Brest up to sixth in the table, while the reigning champions are 13th following a 2-1 defeat at home to Monaco.

Match preview

Julien Lachuer collected his first triumph as a Ligue 1 manager last week, with Brest ending a 13-match winless run in this competition dating back to last season.

With five points after three matches, this is their best start to a Ligue 1 campaign since 2023-24 (six points), when the late Eric Roy guided them to a historic third-place finish and a spot in the Champions League for the first and only time to date.

On Sunday, Lachuer can collect his first home triumph in this competition and lead this team to their first league victory at Stade Francis-Le Ble since a 2-0 win over Le Havre in March of last season.

The club from Brittany are one of six unbeaten teams in the league after three matchdays, and on Sunday they can earn a point in their first four top flight affairs for the first time this decade.

Under Lachuer, this side have proven to be creative and attack-minded, boasting the second-most big chances in the league so far.

This weekend they can extend their unbeaten run domestically at home to four matches and collect their fifth league victory of 2026 at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire

Perhaps the biggest surprise this early in the season is how poorly Paris Saint-Germain have begun the domestic season.

Luis Enrique’s men are winless after three matchdays, and this weekend the reigning five-time Ligue 1 winners could drop points in four straight top flight affairs for the first time since 2018.

They have conceded multiple goals in each of their last four matches in this competition, a first for the club since January to February of 2005 (four).

PSG have won their last 10 Ligue 1 outing away from home when netting in the opening half but have yet to do so this season.

They can end a three-match winless run domestically as the visitors on matchday four, coming from two goals down in their two away matches in the competition this season.

Les Parisiens have won their last seven meetings with Stade Brestois across all competitions, and have not lost to them at Stade Francis-Le Ble since 1985 (3-1).

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

A calf strain may keep Brendan Chardonnet on the Brest sidelines Sunday, Mamady Diambou is questionable because of a knock, as is Kenny Lala, who sustained an ankle injury on matchday three.

Kamory Doumbia notched a brace for them against Le Havre the last time out, as he leads Ligue 1 in goals heading into this weekend with four.

At PSG, Nuno Mendes is eligible to return from his red card suspension, and he could slot in on the left side, with Lucas Digne off to a rough start to his career with Les Parisiens.

Marquinhos had their only goal against Monaco last Friday, while Ousmane Dembele had a brace in midweek as they hammered Slovan Bratislava in their Champions League opener 6-1, with Ferran Torres bagging a hat trick and Fabian Ruiz scoring the other one for the home side.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Zogbe, Le Guen, Lloris, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Balde, Doumbia, Mboup; Ajorque

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Mayulu; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

We say: Brest 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Early on, PSG have performed well below their usual best, and we expect them to take their Ligue 1 frustrations out on Stade Brestois this weekend and show everyone that they are back.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.