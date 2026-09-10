Preview: Nacional vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides who have struggled for results in the new campaign square off in round six of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as Nacional play host to Alverca at the Estadio da Madeira on Saturday.

While the Alvinegros will be looking to snap a run of three consecutive defeats, Alverca head into the weekend looking to get off the mark this season and secure their league win since April.

Match preview

With Joao Giao becoming the first managerial sacking of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign, newly-appointed Nacional coach Bruno Abreu failed to hit the ground running last weekend as the Madeira outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sporting Lisbon.

Luis Javier Suarez continued his red-hot scoring form at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, breaking the deadlock with a 32nd-minute penalty to hand Sporting Lisbon a first-half lead, before Flavio Goncalves struck four minutes after the break to double the Leoes’ lead.

Having kicked off the season with much promise, claiming four points from the opening two matches, Nacional have quickly run out of steam, suffering defeats against Vitoria de Guimaraes, Estrela Amadora and Sporting Lisbon, while conceding six goals and scoring twice across the three games.

This sharp decline saw head coach Giao relieved of his role in charge of the Alvinegros, with a 3-2 defeat against Estrela Amadora at the Estadio da Madeira on August 30 bringing an end to his four-game reign at the helm of affairs.

Heading into his first game in front of the home fans, new coach Abreu will hope to make his mark this weekend against an opposing side who have struggled to impose themselves on the road, losing each of their five away matches since April’s 2-1 victory over Rio Ave.

© Imago / Photosport

Alverca continue to struggle for results in the new campaign as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Braga after giving up their lead in the second half at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca last Saturday.

Chiquinho broke the deadlock from the penalty spot to give the hosts a first-half lead, but Spanish forward Pau Vitor struck twice in a seven-minute spell to turn the game on its head and hand Braga their second league victory.

Alverca remain one of just four sides yet to taste victory in the new season, having picked up two draws and lost three of their opening five games to sit 16th in the Primeira Liga standings, two points and five places behind this weekend’s hosts.

Breaching opposing defences has not been a worry for Sergio Ferreira’s men, who have made the net ripple five times in their fine matches so far, but they will need to tighten up at the back if they are to flip the script, having shipped 10 goals already.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Nacional remain without Brazilian defender Ulisses, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a severe collarbone injury back in September 2025.

Fellow countryman Leo Santos was forced off injured in the first half against Sporting Lisbon last weekend and the 27-year-old defender is out of contention for the home side.

In Santos’s absence, Daniel De la Cruz should come into the fold, forming the back three with Ze Vitor and Francisco Goncalves, while Markus Jensen, Stravos Gavriel and Pablo Messias Cardozo should team up in attack.

As for Alverca, midfielder Sabit Abdulai and 22-year-old defender Julian Martinez have been sidelined through knee injuries and will play no part in this weekend’s matchup.

French defender Bastien Meupiyou has missed the last three games since sustaining an injury against Estrela Amadora back in August and the 20-year-old is out of contention for the trip to Estadio da Madeira.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Marin; De la Cruz, Goncalves, Ze Vitor; Gasolina, Baeza, Diaz, Kokolo; Gavriel, Jensen, Cardozo

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Bojang, Gomez, Baseya; James, I Luccas, R Lucas, Tamarit; Figueiredo, Semedo, Chiquinho

We say: Nacional 2-0 Alverca

After weeks of mediocre results, Nacional will be hoping to steady their ship this weekend against an Alverca side who have struggled to hit their stride in the new campaign.

With just one win in 11 away matches since the turn of the year, Alverca’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about, and we predict Nacional will outscore the visitors to secure their second win at the Estadio da Madeira this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.