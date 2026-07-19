Preview: Nacional vs Tigre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Jul 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 15:56

In the first leg of their knockout playoff tie at the Copa Sudamericana, Nacional will welcome Tigre to Gran Parque Central in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Decano were relegated into this competition despite a 1-0 win over Coquimbo in their final Copa Libertadores group outing, while Tigre finished second in their Sudamericana group, defeating Alianza Atletico 2-0 back in May.

Match preview

The Copa Libertadores may not have lasted as long as Nacional would have hoped, but their history at this tournament suggests they could make a deep run at the Sudamericana.

Nacional have made it to the last 16 or further in their last three appearances in this competition, reaching the quarter-finals in 2021-22.

Jorge Bava’s men are not in great form heading into this encounter, winning just one of their last four matches played across all competitions.

That said, they have won three of their last four competitive fixtures on home soil, but lost their last one in the Uruguayan capital on Friday, 2-1 domestically to Wanderers.

They have lost their last two matches in the Copa Sudamericana knockout stage, with their last victory in this competition coming against Union Santa Fe in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in 2022 (2-1).

This team boast a 100% record at home versus Argentine clubs in this competition, posting two clean sheets on those three occasions in Montevideo.

© Imago / Camilla Stolen

Throughout the group phase of this year’s Sudamericana, Tigre made life difficult for their opponents and, in the end, were able to keep their hopes of lifting their first continental trophy intact.

Diego Dabove’s men suffered just one defeat in the group phase, while failing to win a single match away from home.

That said, they scored first in all but one of their group fixtures, dropping four points away from home when netting the opening goal.

The Argentines will enter this encounter with just one win from their last five games played across all competitions, losing their last match in the Copa Argentina round of 32, 1-0 versus Independiente Rivadavia.

Meanwhile, this team are winless in their last 10 away matches across all competitions, with their last away triumph coming on matchday four of the Argentine Primera campaign in February when they defeated River Plate 4-1.

The 2012 Sudamericana runners-up have not won a knockout match in this competition since the introduction of the group phase.

Nacional form (all competitions):

Tigre Copa Sudamericana form:

Tigre form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Photosport

Nacional goalkeeper Alexis Martin Arias was red-carded in their domestic outing on Friday, while Tomas Viera is eligible to return from his suspension in their last Libertadores affair.

Maxi Gomez led the team in the Libertadores with three goals, including the only one in their last match of the tournament with Luis Mejia and Ignacio Suarez combining for the clean sheet in that fixture.

Muscular problems may prevent Alfio Oviedo from featuring for Tigre on Tuesday, while Santiago Gonzalez is out due to a ligament tear, as is Simon Rivero because of a cruciate ligament tear.

David Romero netted three times to lead the way for them in the group phase of the Sudamericana, with Ignacio Russo scoring twice along the way.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Mejia; N. Rodriguez, Coates, Rogel, Viera; Dos Santos, Barcia, Lodeiro; Lopez, Gomez, Lupi

Tigre possible starting lineup:

Zenobio; Laso, Barrionuevo, Elias, Alvarez; Garay, Saralegui, Leyes, Lopez; Romero, Russo

We say: Nacional 1-0 Tigre

Nacional know this tournament well, and we trust their depth and defensive shape will hold firm against an Argentine side that are not experienced in big matches like this.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.