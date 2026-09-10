Preview: Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

Following on from their first Bundesliga win of the season, Bayer Leverkusen will travel to face Augsburg at WWK Arena on Saturday.

Die Fuggerstadter will be confident after making a 100% start, while Die Werkself will be hoping to repeat last weekend's emphatic triumph.

Match preview

Augsburg endured a turbulent 2025-26 campaign, but manager Manuel Baum has guided the club to an excellent beginning this time around.

Die Fuggerstadter kicked off the season eyeing much more than mere survival, and planted their flag firmly with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Schalke 04 on August 30.

Following that success with a 4-1 hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt has marked Baum's side as one to watch in the early days of the Bundesliga calendar, and they will present a significantly tougher proposition for Leverkusen than many expected.

As things stand, Augsburg sit at the top of the table in the German top flight, thanks to their impressive six goal-difference after just two matches.

Saturday's hosts will also be buoyed by their commendable tally of seven goals so far - the joint-highest in the division alongside Elversberg.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Meanwhile, Leverkusen fans were served a scare in their opener, but Carles Martinez Novell's side will be out to prove that it was a mere stumble.

Die Werkself paid a visit to promoted club Elversberg on matchday one, and surprisingly walked away empty handed, suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at Waldstadion Kaiserlinde.

However, Martinez Novell's men were able to bounce back by thrashing Union Berlin 4-0 on home turf last time out, courtesy of two goals in each half.

That victory has Leverkusen seventh in the Bundesliga, but taking all three points this weekend could see them climb up into the Champions League places, where they will hope to stay for the remainder of the campaign.

In order to make that ambition a reality, Die Werkself will need to defy their mixed travelling record, which features two wins, two draws and two defeats from their past six league outings on the road.

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

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Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Augsburg will be without striker Steve Mounie, while versatile attacker Anton Kade is a doubt following a muscle injury.

If the latter is unavailable, then Michael Gregoritsch and Arijon Ibrahimovic should start up front, supported by Robin Fellhauer.

Elsewhere, defensive midfielder Tim Breithaupt is sidelined due to a toe injury, though Han-Noah Massengo and Fabian Rieder will be on hand to operate in the centre of the park.

As for Leverkusen, they have a number of doubts in defence, including right-back Guela Doue, and centre-back Facundo Medina, who was forced off with a muscle issue against Union.

Loic Bade is likely to step in at centre-half if Medina is not ready to play, while Jarell Quansah could continue at right-back, with Montrell Culbreath sidelined due to a foot injury.

Die Werkself are also light in midfield, given that Kennet Eichorn is dealing with a metabolic disorder, Nathan Tella is closing on a return from a back injury, and Martin Terrier is a doubt after sitting out against Union.

With that in mind, Equi Fernandez and Aleix Garcia will start in the visitors' double pivot, while Malik Tillman lines up in the number 10 role.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Wolf, Matsima, Brackelmann, Banks, Behrens; Fellhauer, Rieder, Massengo; Gregoritsch, Ibrahimovic

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Taposoba, Bade, Gutierrez; Fernandez, Garcia; Moreira, Tillman, Maza; Schick

We say: Augsburg 3-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Augsburg have scored seven goals across their first two matches of the season, and it would not be surprising to see them find joy in front of goal once again.

However, Leverkusen have also managed six from their first two outings, so expect to see a high-scoring encounter on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.