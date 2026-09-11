Preview: Blackpool vs Bromley - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to escape the League One relegation zone, Bromley will travel to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The Seasiders are looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats, while the Ravens are aiming to avoid a fourth loss in a row.

Match preview

Ian Evatt's Blackpool kicked off their 2026-27 campaign in strong fashion, but after hitting a dire stretch, the club need to stabilise this weekend.

The Seasiders endured a difficult 2025-26 season, though manager Evatt was able to guide the club to a 13th-place finish after Steve Bruce was replaced.

Blackpool collected seven points from their first three League One matches this term, a spell that included a 4-0 thrashing of Peterborough United on August 29.

However, the Tangerines followed up their 2-1 loss against Barnsley four days later with a 3-1 beating by Reading last Saturday, marking the club's third defeat in four matches across all competitions.

That poor form has not yet inflicted severe damage on Blackpool's chances of promotion, considering they remain just one point shy of the playoffs, but losing yet again this weekend could make that gap more troubling.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, Andy Woodman's Bromley earned promotion to the third tier by lifting the League Two title last season, and they look set for a serious fight for survival.

The Ravens would have been full of confidence after beating Barnsley 1-0 in their opening league fixture, but their morale has taken a hit after suffering through a four-game winless run ahead of Saturday's trip to Blackpool.

Woodman's side were downed 2-0 by AFC Wimbledon last time out, failing to find the back of the net for the second consecutive match after their 5-0 demolition by Leyton Orient on September 1.

To make matters worse, Bromley closed out August with a 7-2 hammering at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday, meaning that the club have conceded 14 goals across their last three matches.

Fans searching for a positive will be hard-pressed to find one, especially considering that the visitors have come out on top in just one of their past six competitive away games, losing four.

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

L

L

Bromley League One form:

Bromley form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Blackpool will be without centre-backs Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe once again, while the pair close in on returns from respective ankle and toe injuries.

In their absence, Oliver Casey and Josh Earl look set to start at the heart of Evatt's defence, flanked by full-backs Jordan Williams and Finley Munroe.

Elsewhere, striker Dale Taylor remains sidelined due to a serious hamstring injury, though Dion Charles and Tom Bloxham should be on hand to operate up top.

As for Bromley, they are missing goalkeeper Grant Smith, so Bailey Peacock-Farrell will start behind centre-backs Omar Sowunmi and Kamarl Grant this weekend.

In midfield, Ashley Charles suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Reading in August, and is likely to be out of action for the majority of the season.

With that in mind, expect to see George Saville start in the centre of the park, with Kamil Conteh and William Hondermarck just in front of him.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Earl, Munroe; Morgan; Bowler, Anderson, Clarkson; Charles, Bloxham

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Sowunmi, Grant, Mendy; Saville; Whitely, Conteh, Hondermarck, Pinnock; Cheek

We say: Blackpool 2-1 Bromley

Blackpool may have struggled in recent weeks, but they will see this clash as a golden opportunity to get back on track.

Bromley will be desperate to stop the rot on Saturday, though their shocking defensive record suggests they are heading for another defeat.

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