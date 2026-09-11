Man United vs. Man City: Three key battles that will define Premier League derby including Bruno Fernandes vs. Elliot Anderson

The latest instalment of the Manchester derby will take place at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, with Manchester United welcoming Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have picked up four points from their three domestic matches this season, which has left them in 11th in the Premier League table.

Man City, on the other hand, have collected nine points from an available nine, beating Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City to top the division on goals scored ahead of Arsenal.

Some of the best players in the Premier League will be on display this weekend, and here, Sports Mole looks at three key battles that could define the Premier League derby.

© Iconsport / DeFodi images

Erling Haaland has scored five times in five appearances for Man City this season, and he will enter the Manchester derby off the back of netting a brace against Porto in the Champions League.

The Norway international has scored eight times in his 10 appearances against Man United and will again be the main threat to the 20-time English champions this weekend.

Haaland will fancy his chances against a Man United side that have conceded twice in each of their three Premier League matches this season.

Harry Maguire is set to operate in the middle of the Man United defence and is likely to be tasked with dealing with Haaland.

The 33-year-old will not want to get in a race with Haaland at any point, but he is certainly capable of dealing with the Man City striker from an aerial point of view.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fernandes has been in strong form for Man United early in the campaign, scoring three goals and registering one assist in three Premier League appearances, in addition to scoring against Sabah in Thursday's Champions League success.

The 32-year-old also has four goals and five assists against Man City during his time at Man United, and he will be determined to inspire the Red Devils to a victory on Sunday afternoon.

Fernandes will again feature as the number 10 for the 20-time English champions at Old Trafford.

Anderson will be tasked with dealing with Fernandes, as the England international settles into life at the Etihad Stadium following a high-profile move from Nottingham Forest.

Man United were keen on Anderson but were ultimately not prepared to pay the money.

Fernandes against Anderson could be a fascinating battle in the Manchester derby.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Mbeumo against Gvardiol is expected to be a fascinating battle on Sunday, and the winner could potentially play a vital role in their side securing a positive result.

Gvardiol is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in world football, and the Croatia international has been in excellent form in the early stages of the campaign.

Mbeumo, meanwhile, is a vital player for Man United, coming up with two goals in three Premier League appearances, and he will again operate down the right for the Red Devils.

As a result, Gvardiol and Mbeumo should be a direct battle in the Manchester derby.

Man United have been impressive going forward in their last three matches in all competitions, but if Gvardiol can shut out Mbeumo on Sunday then it could go a long way towards contributing to a positive result for Enzo Maresca's team.