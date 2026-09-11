Man United transfer news: Red Devils send scouts to watch striker who already scored in Champions League

Manchester United could need to add a striker to their squad in the coming months, and were accordingly monitoring an attacker in the Champions League this week.

During this summer's transfer window, Manchester United focused on strengthening their midfield, spending £150m on Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. The Red Devils did not sign any other major player this summer, despite their return to the Champions League this season.

For Wayne Rooney, that recruitment drive was somewhat lacking. Indeed, the Manchester legend recently highlighted two mistakes made by his boyhood club in the market: failing to sign another number 9, as well as a left-back. He was particularly concerned about the lack of depth and competition at the latter position.

Manchester United watched Nicolo Tresoldi in the Champions League

© Iconsport / Belga / KURT DESPLENTER

However, Manchester United could also come to regret not signing an additional centre-forward to compete with young Benjamin Sesko, given that Joshua Zirkzee has been extremely disappointing since his arrival, and Matheus Cunha is more of a supporting attacking player than a genuine number 9.

With that in mind, according to information from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are already keeping a close eye on the striker market.

The British outlet reveals that representatives of the Manchester club were present in Belgium on Tuesday evening to watch Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi. The 22-year-old caught the eye by scoring a penalty against Aston Villa (2-3).

Tottenham also interested in the young centre-forward

© Imago / Photo News / Tomas Sisk

The Germany Under-21 international announced himself last season, registering 23 goals and nine assists in 58 appearances. He has made a strong start to this new campaign as well, with five goals in seven matches.

Enough, then, to catch Manchester United's attention, having already been considered by Barcelona as a surprise alternative to Julian Alvarez this summer.

It is worth noting that Tottenham also had scouts present at Tuesday evening's Brugge match to watch Nicolo Tresoldi. Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add depth to his attacking options, with Richarlison having been frozen out by the London club.

The young German striker could therefore become a genuine target for both Manchester United and Tottenham in upcoming transfer windows.