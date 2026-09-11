Man United news: Why did Mbeumo, Dorgu and Yoro wear a special patch against Sabah?

Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu and Leny Yoro ran out onto the Old Trafford pitch with an unusual addition to their shirts. During Thursday's clash, in which Manchester United took on Sabah, the trio of footballers had a special debut patch on their sleeve.

Players registering their first-ever appearance in this prestigious European competition now wear this addition as part of a brand-new initiative between UEFA and sporting merchandise giant Fanatics.

The patch features the word 'debut' incorporated into the iconic Champions League logo. Many football fans in the stands were left wondering what happens to this piece of fabric after the final whistle.

The answer to that mystery is genuinely fascinating. After the match, the patch is removed from the shirt and handed over to Topps, who use it to create a completely unique collector's card.

Mbeumo, Dorgu and Yoro wore a special patch for their Champions League debut

© Iconsport / PA images

The player then signs the card themselves, before it heads into a trading pack for collectors.

Unused substitutes have absolutely no claim to this process. In other words, a player must actually step onto the pitch and play for some period of time for their patch to be turned into a collector's item.

Players who come off the bench during a Champions League match, however, automatically qualify. Each card will be completely unique and could fetch astronomical sums on the collector's market.

Particularly rare cards have previously sold for over £100,000, and in exceptional cases, even millions. From next season, the initiative will also be introduced in the Women's Champions League.

Other Premier League clubs and their newcomers in the competition

© Imago / Beautiful Sports

Arsenal's summer signing Illan Meslier is still waiting for his debut in the money-spinning competition. He will therefore be hoping to wear this special patch in the coming weeks, having missed Wednesday's clash against Italian side Napoli.

Zion Suzuki and Joao Gomes both sported the special addition during Aston Villa's 3-2 win over Belgian side Club Brugge on Tuesday. Johan Manzambi, Modou Keba Cisse and Brian Madjo are also entitled to it within the Aston Villa squad.

Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz wore the detail on Wednesday, during Liverpool's closely watched clash against Spanish side Atletico Madrid. Iliman Ndiaye was among this week's other debutants, with his introduction off the bench against Porto marking a big occasion for the attacking midfielder.

As already mentioned, Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu also showed off the patch in Manchester United's shirt. Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton and Carlos Baleba are still waiting for their chance.