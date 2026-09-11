£205k-p/w Liverpool star tipped for permanent role change after FSG's huge summer transfer blunder

Liverpool could be forced into a significant tactical adjustment this season after failing to strengthen at right-back during the summer transfer window.

Ronald Araujo has already looked considerably more convincing there than Jeremie Frimpong, raising the possibility that Reds boss Andoni Iraola keeps the Barcelona loanee in the position.

That would effectively change Liverpool's shape while helping ease one of the squad's biggest weaknesses.

Ronald Araujo could become permanent right-back at Liverpool

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Araujo joined Liverpool on an initial loan from Barcelona with a £47m option to make the transfer permanent, having spent most of his career at centre-back.

However, Iraola has recently used the Uruguay international at right-back because of concerns over Frimpong's performances.

Former Anfield defender Stephen Warnock believes Araujo could now remain there for an extended period, with the Reds effectively moving towards a back three in possession.

“I think there is time for Iraola to fix certain responsibilities, and we might see players playing in different positions,” Warnock told TEAMtalk.

He suggested Araujo at right-back, with Jeremy Jacquet alongside Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez, and that giving them greater freedom could be the solution.

That would also allow Dominik Szoboszlai to remain in midfield rather than being used as emergency cover on the flank.

Liverpool failed to strengthen their weakest position

© Iconsport / PA Images

FSG's decision not to sign another right-back now looks increasingly questionable.

Frimpong has struggled to consistently convince since arriving, while Conor Bradley is currently sidelined and Joe Gomez remains unreliable from an injury perspective. Szoboszlai was again forced into the position recently, underlining the lack of depth.

Araujo - who is having his £205,000-per-week wages paid in full by Liverpool - has provided considerably more defensive solidity, and his ability to operate centrally means Iraola has the flexibility to reshape the defence around him.

The problem is that this was totally avoidable. Liverpool knew the position had been an issue and still opted not to add another specialist option.

Iraola may eventually turn that weakness into a tactical solution, but having to rely on a £47m centre-back playing right-back is hardly ideal