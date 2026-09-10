Liverpool’s midfield: Why Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have created a Ryan Gravenberch issue for Andoni Iraola

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but the game has left question marks about their midfied.

Andoni Iraola opted to start Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai together in the middle, dropping Ryan Gravenberch to the bench for a third consecutive game.

Both Szoboszlai and Mac Allister scored, and the pair were strong with and without the ball, and that is especially surprising for the former.

Most fans had assumed that Gravenberch would be a staple under Iraola, so it comes as a surprise to see that the Dutchman has been consistently left out.

Here, Sports Mole explains how Andoni Iraola is changing Liverpool's midfield, and why he may now have a significant Gravenberch issue.

Why Andoni Iraola has dropped Ryan Gravenberch for Alexis Mac Allister

The Reds endured a nightmarish 2025-26, finishing sixth in the Premier League with just 60 points as they surrendered their title to Arsenal.

Liverpool had numerous issues during the campaign, and while many suggested that the the club's attackers let the team down, one of the biggest issues was in midfield.

Gravenberch and Mac Allister were routinely exploited, with neither playing well defensively, and many fans called for reinforcements to be made in the middle of the pitch.

However, given Iraola was not afforded another midfielder in the summer, it was assumed that Gravenberch would join Szoboszlai in the double pivot for 2026-27.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

However, the Dutchman's lack of defensive instincts as the deepest player in the middle was a serious concern against Newcastle United in matchweek one, with the 24-year-old often caught ahead of the ball.

Gravenberch has all of the physical tools needed to excel for Iraola, but during his Reds career, he has frequently made mistakes when defending space and tracking runners.

Mac Allister can struggle to cover large distances, which has been an issue when teams escape Liverpool's press, but he is more intelligent without the ball.

The Argentinian has often sat deeper this season after noticing Szoboszlai playing in a more advanced role, and when the rest of the team is compact, he is capable of winning duels.

There are still concerns about his physicality against imposing midfields, but it is damning that both Szoboszlai and Iraola have earmarked the 27-year-old as the key man in the centre of the pitch ahead of Gravenberch.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Ryan Gravenberch future: What should Liverpool do with midfielder?

While Gravenberch could earn his place in the XI back, he has more often than not disappointed during his career at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp did not trust him to consistently start in 2023-24, while he was arguably the worst starting midfielder at the club in 2025-26.

Even in Liverpool's title-winning season of 2024-25, the Dutchman started strongly but tapered off as the campaign progressed.

However, the six-year deal that he signed in March complicates matters as the Reds have locked into having the midfielder remain a key part of their squad for the foreseeable future.

© Iconsport / ALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY, Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Should Gravenberch's performances continue to underwhelm, then the market for him in Europe will become increasingly limited, and that may make his contract something of an albatross for the Mersyesiders.

Liverpool's hierarchy have also given Szoboszlai a contract lasting until 2031, but they have not yet offered a new deal to Mac Allister, who has been strongly linked with an exit.

The Reds have gambled on Gravenberch's talent, though it would not be surprising if a new midfielder was sought in the next two transfer windows

Trey Nyoni could also claim a spot in the starting XI ahead, but given the length of Gravenberch's contract, the Dutchman will have plenty of time to change his fortune.