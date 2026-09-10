Predicting Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for September/October international break ahead of UEFA Nations League

England will be back in action during the September/October international break for the first time since participating at the 2026 World Cup over the summer.

The Three Lions were unable to bring football home and end their 60-year wait for global glory, after suffering semi-final heartache at the hands of Argentina before beating France 6-4 in an eventful third-place playoff.

Although Thomas Tuchel’s tactics came under the microscope during a secret inquest at St George’s Park last month, the German remains at the helm after extending his contract with the Football Association until 2028.

The 53-year-old, who has been spotted at several Premier League games this season, is currently assessing his options ahead of announcing his latest squad for England’s UEFA Nations League campaign.

England will test their mettle against Spain, Croatia and Czech Republic in League A Group C, starting with a mouth-watering fixture against the newly-crowned world champions at Wembley Stadium on September 26.

The Three Lions will then travel to Czechia and Croatia for away fixtures on September 29 and October 3 respectably, before welcoming the latter to Wembley for matchday four on October 6.

Ahead of Tuchel announcing his squad, as expected, later this week, Sports Mole predicts which players will make England's UEFA Nations League squad, position-by-position.

England Nations League squad prediction: Goalkeepers

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Few would be surprised to see England’s No.1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford selected in Tuchel’s final squad. The Everton star is closing in on 100 caps and 50 clean sheets for his country (currently 91 caps, 47 cleans sheets) and he become the Three Lions' highest appearance-maker in the World Cup this summer (18 in total).

James Trafford is viewed as a long-term successor to Pickford, and the two-cap international has made a promising start to life at his new club Leeds United, who spent a club-record £40m to sign him from Manchester City this summer.

Crystal Palace captain Dean Henderson, who was also with the England squad at the World Cup, is expected to retain his place in Tuchel's squad, though the 29-year-old is currently viewed as merely a backup option for the number one jersey.

Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale and Jason Steele have all previously been included in England squads, but the trio of shot-stoppers have not gained minutes at club level this term and are unlikely to be selected this month.

England goalkeepers for Nations League: Jordan Pickford, James Trafford, Dean Henderson

England Nations League squad prediction: Defenders

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A total of nine England defenders were selected for the World Cup, but at least one of those will not be included in Tuchel’s latest squad, as Dan Burn is currently sidelined with ankle ligament damage.

Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa and John Stones - now at Inter Milan - appear to be Tuchel’s top three centre-back picks, while Reece James is likely to remain the first-choice right-back option, even though he has played regularly in midfield for Chelsea this term.

Tino Livramento remains out injured, so Stones’s new Nerazzurri teammate Djed Spence could provide right-back competition along with Arsenal’s Ben White, who is also competent playing as a centre-back.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United’s Harry Maguire will earn a recall following his painful World Cup omission, but both Trevoh Chalobah and Jarell Quansah may be preferred by Tuchel this month.

Recent reports have suggested that Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall will be called up after he was an unfortunate one to miss out on a World Cup place. Nico O’Reilly is expected to be included, too, while Myles Lewis-Skelly could earn a recall either as a defensive or midfield option having impressed at Arsenal so far this season.

England defenders for Nations League: Reece James, Djed Spence, Ben White, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Trevoh Chalobah, Jarell Quansah, Nico O’Reilly, Lewis Hall

England Nations League squad prediction: Midfielders

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England 'smidfield will likely be stacked with established stars including Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, Arsenal’s Declan Rice and new Manchester City signing Elliot Anderson.

Morgan Rogers has made a strong start to life at Chelsea and should be selected along with club teammate and close friend Cole Palmer, who was a surprise omission from the World Cup squad but should be back in the Three Lions fold this month.

However, TEAMtalk reports that Tuchel is considering shaking up his squad in a few positions, with some players selected in England’s pre-World Cup camp set to retain their places.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Fulham starlet Josh King have both made bright starts in the Premier League this season and may be rewarded with an official call-up this month.

Everton’s James Garner has only just come back from injury, but he could be in Tuchel’s thinking along with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs White, while Lewis-Skelly – as mentioned above – is another midfield contender.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham - brother of Jude - is firmly on the radar of England staff, with his performances in Germany at the start of this season strengthening his case for a first senior opportunity.

As a result, the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze and Phil Foden could potentially be in danger of missing out on a call-up.

One midfielder who will not be included in Tuchel’s squad is Jordan Henderson, as the 36-year-old Chelsea signing is still recovering from the freak wrist injury sustained at the World Cup.

England midfielders for Nations League: Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, Alex Scott, Josh King, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Adam Wharton

England Nations League squad prediction: Attackers

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England’s all-time leading goalscorer (85) and 2026 Ballon d'Or contender Harry Kane is perhaps the first name on Tuchel’s squad selection list. The Three Lions captain is just four caps away from equalling Peter Shilton’s all-time appearance record (125).

Ivan Toney is now not the only England striker plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, after Ollie Watkins swapped Aston Villa for Al-Hilal in the summer. Despite that, both players are still strong contenders to earn a call-up this month.

Bukayo Saka had his fair share of fitness issues at the World Cup, but he is back fit an firing for Arsenal and should be selected once again in Tuchel’s squad along with Barcelona’s Anthony Gordon and Man United’s Marcus Rashford.

Noni Madueke's spot is not guaranteed, though, while Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Liverpool ace Rio Ngumoha and Newcastle United’s Harvey Barnes are all outside contenders who could sneak into the final Three Lions squad.

England attackers for Nations League: Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford, Rio Ngumoha