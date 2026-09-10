Preview: FC Koln vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

In what could be a pivotal clash in the battle for Bundesliga survival, FC Koln will welcome Werder Bremen to RheinEnergieSTADION on Saturday.

Both teams finished in the bottom five last season, while Koln and Bremen are currently 11th and 10th respectively this campaign, with the two clubs having collected three points from their two league fixtures.

Match preview

The hosts suffered a bruising 4-1 defeat to Stuttgart on September 4, facing five big chances, with two of those chances coming in the first 15 minutes.

Those shots were concerningly produced inside the six-yard box, and their frailty at the back means they have now conceded seven goals in their three matches this season in all competitions.

Koln did win their first two games of 2026-27 - one victory was a 2-1 success against Wurzburger Kickers in the DFB-Pokal on August 24 - but they have now drawn two, lost four and won just one of their seven most recent league outings.

It should be remembered that the hosts have already faced Stuttgart and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, two clubs that finished fourth and fifth last term.

Boss Rene Wagner has overseen two victories and a stalemate in his side's past five clashes at RheinEnergieSTADION, though failure to keep the visitors out would extend their streak without a clean sheet to nine games.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Werder Bremen come into Saturday's match in contrasting form to their hosts having earned an impressive three points against RB Leipzig on September 5, winning 3-1 while largely restricting their opponents low-quality shots.

That victory ended a winless streak of five games in the Bundesliga - they lost four of those fixtures - and they have scored more goals in the league this term (four) than they did in their prior four top-flight contests (two).

The Green-Whites are still looking to end their poor record on the road, with the club having lost three and drawn one of their last four away matches in the league.

In that period, Daniel Thioune's side conceded nine goals and found the back of the net on just three occasions, and they also failed to keep a clean sheet.

Bremen's performances against Koln in 2025-26 were not strong considering they were held to a 1-1 stalemate in November 2025, before losing 3-1 in April at RheinEnergieSTADION.

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Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Scott Coleman, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy

Koln's squad is largely healthy, with only centre-back Timo Hubers (knee) and forward Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (muscle) ruled out.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Luka Lochoshvili, are likely to marshal the backline, while centre-forward Ragnar Ache may be supported by Mikey Moore and Said El Mala.

Bremen know they will be without midfield Jens Stage due to a thigh injury, while there are doubts about the fitness of Senne Lynen.

Should both players miss out, the visitors may have no other choice but to field Ludovit Reis and Youri Regeer together in a double pivot behind Chuki.

Striker Keke Topp is still some way from making a return to action from a knee injury, with a January comeback mooted, but expect to see Niclas Fullkrug start as a number nine on the weekend.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Castro-Montes, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili, Mensah; Johannesson, Skhiri, Krauss; Moore, Ache, El Mala

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Arthur, Pieper, Friedl, Deman; Regeer, Reis; Dinkci, Chuki, Grull; Fullkrug

We say: FC Koln 2-2 Werder Bremen

Saturday's clash is likely to be tense, but with both teams struggling defensively, neither are likely to keep a clean sheet.

Perhaps Koln and Bremen will have to settle for a point apiece, though the hosts may be disappointed with a stalemate given they boast the advantage of playing at RheinEnergieSTADION.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.