Preview: Cambridge United vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Cambridge United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Reading to the Cledara Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit sixth in the League One table, while the visitors are eighth.

Match preview

Cambridge have made a strong start to the new season after earning promotion from League Two last year.

The U's have picked up two wins, two draws and one defeat in their first five league games, including a particularly impressive 2-1 victory over promotion contenders Bradford City.

In their most recent match last weekend, Cambridge drew 2-2 with Burton Albion as Gassan Ahadme bagged a brace before Curtis Tilt scored a controversial late equaliser.

Head coach Neil Harris was shown a red card for protesting the goal, with Cambridge claiming it should have been disallowed for handball, and he will not be on the touchline for the clash with Reading as a result.

However, it is worth noting that Cambridge have lost their last three meetings with Reading and conceded at least three goals each tim

© Imago

Reading look to have found some real form after making a disappointing start to the new campaign.

The Royals were beaten 4-3 in their opening league game by Luton Town and then drew 0-0 with Wimbledon, before thumping Mansfield Town 5-0 to pick up their first victory.

Leam Richardson's side followed that up with an impressive 3-1 win over Blackpool last weekend, with new signings George Earthy, Kyreece Lisbie and Jacob Brown on target.

Richardson felt his side were "excellent" against Blackpool and was delighted to have built on the midweek victory over Mansfield.

Reading will be keen to continue their good form and pick up another win against Cambridge on Saturday.

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Ahadme is set to continue up front for Cambridge, having scored twice against Burton last weekend.

Owen Moxon and Dominic Ball are likely to start in midfield, with Liam Bennett and Zak Bradshaw featuring out wide.

Reading are expected to name the same starting lineup after their impressive win over Blackpool, with Jack Marriott leading line.

Lisbie and Paddy Lane are likely to continue as wingers, with Earthy once again starting in the No.10 role.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Heffernan, Watts, Perry; Bennett, Ball, Moxon, Bradshaw; Knight, Heath; Ahadme

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Wing, Rinomhota; Lisbie, Earthy, Lane; Marriott

We say: Cambridge United 0-2 Reading

Reading are in excellent form at the moment, having scored 11 goals in their last three games across all competitions, and we are backing them to pick up all three points on Saturday.

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