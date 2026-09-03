Preview: Burton Albion vs Cambridge United - prediction, team news, lineups

Burton Albion will be looking to pick up another big win when they welcome Cambridge United to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the League One table, while the visitors are sixth.

Match preview

Burton finished just five points clear of the relegation zone last season and have made a strong start to the new campaign as they look to avoid being dragged into another fight for survival.

The Brewers have picked up two wins, one draw and one defeat from their opening four games, thumping Wimbledon 4-1 in their most recent match on Wednesday.

Burton came from behind to pick up all three points thanks to an Alistair Smith own goal and goals from George Evans, Charlie Webster and Caylan Vickers.

Head coach Gary Bowyer was "delighted" with the result and the performance, hailing the way his side bounced back from a 2-1 defeat to Notts County last weekend.

It is also worth noting that Burton have only lost once to Cambridge in their last five meetings across all competitions.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Cambridge have also made a good start to the campaign, having earned promotion back to League One after finishing third in League Two last season.

The U's have picked up two wins, one draw and one defeat in their opening league matches, picking up the significant scalp of Bradford City on Tuesday.

Bradford finished fourth in League One last season and are among the favourites to earn promotion, but Cambridge beat them 2-1 thanks to goals from Sullay Kaikai and Ben Knight.

Head coach Neil Harris was full of praise for his side after the game, highlighting the need to "hang in there and... believe".

Cambridge also have a very strong record away from home, having suffered just one defeat in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Burton are unlikely to make any changes following their impressive victory over Wimbledon, with Vickers set to continue up front after scoring on his debut.

Webster and Will Collar are expected to provide attacking support, with Jack Armer and Kyran Lofthouse continuing out wide.

Cambridge could bring Knight into the starting lineup after he scored the winning goal against Bradford, with Raees Bangura-Williams dropping to the bench.

Gassan Ahadme will likely continue as the sole striker, with Owen Moxon and Dominic Ball set to start in midfield.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sibbick, Evans, Delap; Lofthouse, Chauke, Krubally, Armer; Collar, Webster; Vickers

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Heffernan, Watts, Perry; Bennett, Ball, Moxon, Bradshaw; Knight, Kaikai; Ahadme

We say: Burton Albion 1-1 Cambridge United

It is difficult to split these two sides and we are expecting a tough, hard-fought contest on Saturday.

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