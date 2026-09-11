Man United vs. Man City: Bruno Fernandes' record against the Citizens ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby

Bruno Fernandes will be aiming to inspire Manchester United to a victory over bitter rivals Manchester City in Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has scored three goals and registered one assist in three Premier League appearances for Man United during the 2026-27 campaign, while he also netted in his side's 4-0 win over Sabah in the Champions League on Thursday night.

Fernandes will again be crucial to Man United's chances of success in the derby, as the Red Devils come up against a Man City side that have nine points on the board from three games.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how Fernandes has performed against Man City during his professional career, as he prepares to face them for the 18th time.

Bruno Fernandes record vs. Man City

Played: 17

Won: 6

Drawn: 2

Lost: 9

Goals: 4

Assists: 5

Fernandes has tackled Man City on 17 occasions, boasting a record of six wins, two draws and nine defeats, while he has scored four goals and registered five assists in the process.

All of his games against Man City have come during his time at Man United.

Thirteen of the fixtures have come in the Premier League, with Fernandes boasting a record of five wins, two draws and six defeats, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Fernandes has also faced Man City twice in the FA Cup final - one win and one defeat - and also in the EFL Cup, losing to the Citizens in the semi-finals of the 2020-21 competition.

The attacker has taken on Man City in the Community Shield, meanwhile, with Man United losing on penalties to the Citizens back in August 2024.

Fernandes actually won two of his first three Premier League meetings against Man City, and he also helped Man United record a 2-0 victory in the last meeting between the two sides in January 2026, coming up with an assist for the Red Devils.

The 32-year-old's last league goal against Man City came in December 2024.