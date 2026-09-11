Tottenham vs. Everton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a clash in North London on Saturday evening.

Spurs are currently 18th in the Premier League table, picking up one point from three matches, while Everton are eighth in the division on five points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Everton kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Tottenham vs. Everton being played?

Tottenham against Everton will take place at the former's home ground - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The corresponding match during the 2025-26 campaign ended in a 1-0 win for Spurs, with Joao Palhinha scoring the only goal of the contest late in the first period.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.20pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Tottenham and Everton?

Tottenham's search for their first Premier League win of the season will continue in Saturday's 5.30pm start, with Everton heading to North London.

Spurs have just one point from three matches, losing their opening two league games of the season against Brentford and Newcastle United before drawing with Nottingham Forest.

There is pressure on head coach Roberto De Zerbi to secure a first league win of the 2026-27 campaign.

Everton, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Manchester United, scoring a last-gasp leveller against the Red Devils.

David Moyes' side have five points from their first three league games of the campaign and will be aiming to preserve their unbeaten record this weekend.

> Our full preview of Tottenham vs. Everton can be viewed here